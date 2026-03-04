Iran allows only Chinese vessels through Strait of Hormuz, other ships face attack risk
WORLD
Iran has said it will allow only Chinese vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as an expression of gratitude for Beijing's stand towards Tehran since the war in the Middle East began, sources have said.
