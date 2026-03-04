FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Iran allows only Chinese vessels through Strait of Hormuz, other ships face attack risk

Iran has said it will allow only Chinese vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as an expression of gratitude for Beijing's stand towards Tehran since the war in the Middle East began, sources have said.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 05:32 PM IST

Iran has said it will allow only Chinese vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as an expression of gratitude for Beijing's stand towards Tehran since the war in the Middle East began, sources have said. This is significant because the Strait, which provides the Persian Gulf ports access to the open sea, is a key chokepoint that Iran has blocked since the conflict in the region began, threatening global supply chains.   

  

 

