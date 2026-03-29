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Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’

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Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’

Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities

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Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 07:21 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Iran alleges US-Israel strikes ‘deliberately’ target Iranian Universities, scientists, research centres: ‘True objective..’
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Iran on Sunday accused the United States and Israel of "deliberately" targeting its academic institutions and scientific infrastructure amid the ongoing conflict in the region, alleging that the US-Israeli military campaign has "revealed its true objective" by systematically striking universities, research centres, historical monuments and prominent scientists.

In a post on X, the official spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, described the attacks as an effort to "cripple our country's scientific foundation and cultural heritage".

Baqaei specifically cited Isfahan University of Technology and the University of Science and Technology in Tehran — institutions at the heart of Iran's higher education and research ecosystem — as among those hit during the past 30 days of conflict.

He also dismissed claims by the US and Israel on countering Iran's nuclear programme and addressing an "imminent threat" as "vicious pretexts" intended to conceal what Tehran perceives as a broader strategy to undermine its intellectual and cultural institutions.

"Isfahan University of Technology and the University of Science and Technology in Tehran are just two among many universities and research centers deliberately attacked by the aggressors during the past 30 days of their illegal war on the Iranian nation. In fact, the American-Israeli aggression against Iran continues to reveal its true objective: to cripple our country's scientific foundation and cultural heritage by systematically targeting universities, research centers, historical monuments, and prominent scientists. Countering Iran's 'nuclear program' and 'imminent threat' were nothing but vicious pretexts — mere fabrications designed to conceal their real intention," the post read.

The Iranian foreign ministry's remarks underscore growing Tehran rhetoric that the conflict has expanded beyond conventional military targets to include centres of learning and research.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthis earlier on Sunday announced a "second military operation" targeting Israel in a significant escalation of the ongoing West Asia conflict, using a barrage of cruise missiles and drones against what they described as "vital and military sites" in southern occupied Palestine.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Yahya Saree, the Houthis' military spokesperson, said that the operation was launched as part of the "Holy Jihad Battle" and coincided with military actions by allied groups, including forces in Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. He added that the second operation "successfully achieved its objectives."

"Forces carried out the second military operation in the Holy Jihad Battle with a barrage of cruise missiles and drones targeting several vital and military sites belonging to the Zionist enemy in southern occupied Palestine. 

This operation coincided with the military operations being carried out by our mujahideen brothers in Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and, by the grace of Allah, it successfully achieved its objectives," the statement read.

This comes moments after the Iranian-backed group in Yemen officially joined the conflict in the region earlier on Saturday.

(ANI inputs)

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