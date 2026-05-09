Iran accuses US of ceasefire violation after oil tankers disabled near Strait of Hormuz, seeks UN intervention

Iran accused the US of violating a ceasefire after American forces disabled two Iranian oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has accused the United States of breaching a ceasefire agreement through military operations near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, formally raised the issue in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council.

According to Iranian state media IRIB, Iravani alleged that recent US military actions targeting two Iranian oil tankers near Jask Port and the Strait of Hormuz amounted to a direct violation of the ceasefire and international law. He claimed the actions breached Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force against sovereign states.

The Iranian envoy warned that continued military operations by Washington in the Persian Gulf region could trigger wider instability and pose a threat to global peace and security. Tehran also urged the United Nations Security Council to condemn what it described as 'illegal' American actions, including naval blockade measures imposed on Iran.

US Navy Disables Iranian Tankers

The accusations came after the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American naval forces had disabled two Iranian-flagged oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The vessels, identified as M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, were reportedly prevented from entering Iranian territory as part of ongoing US blockade enforcement operations.

In an official statement, CENTCOM said a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush carried out precision strikes targeting the tankers’ smokestacks. The military said the operation was intended to stop the ships before they reached Iranian ports.

US officials stated that the ships were unladen at the time of the strikes and described the operation as part of broader measures aimed at restricting Iranian maritime activities. CENTCOM also said American forces had redirected dozens of commercial vessels operating in the area during the operation.

The latest incident follows another operation on May 6, when US forces reportedly disabled an Iranian tanker named M/T Hasna under similar circumstances.

Trump Says US Awaiting Iran’s Response

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said Washington was expecting a response from Tehran regarding a US proposal aimed at easing tensions in West Asia.

Speaking to reporters before travelling to Virginia, Trump said the administration anticipated hearing from Iran later in the day. When asked whether Tehran was deliberately delaying negotiations, he responded that the situation would become clearer soon.

The developments have further heightened tensions in the Gulf region, where concerns over maritime security and the possibility of broader conflict continue to grow.