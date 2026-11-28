Sogand Moshtareki, 14, from Kerman Province died after being beaten by her 20-year-old husband days after giving birth. Case exposes deadly consequences of child marriage in Iran.

Teen bride Sogand Moshtareki dies after being beaten by her husband in Iran

A 14-year-old Iranian girl has died after being beaten by her husband, days after giving birth. The teen, identified as Sogand Moshtareki, met the cruel fate after simply asking her 20-year-old husband if she could visit her family.

Sogand's husband confessed to her murder and said the motive was "family disputes," according to Iran Human Rights (IHR).

Sogand from Kerman Province had recently survived a traffic accident while being transported for childbirth. She survived that ordeal and safely delivered her baby, only to lose her life shortly afterward at the hands of her husband.

Restricted, locked inside house

IHR detailed that Sogand's husband had restricted her contact with her family and would lock her inside the house when he went out.

It added that the case exposed the deadly consequences of forced marriage in Iran. The discriminatory laws coupled with a patriarchal system and impunity enjoyed by perpetrators, allowed such crimes to fester in the country.

Human rights groups say child marriage remains a serious problem in Iran, where girls below 18 can be married with parental and court permission. Activists argue that the legal framework leaves young girls vulnerable to abuse, isolation and violence inside marriage, with little protection from the state.

Sogand's case has once again brought focus on the lack of legal safeguards for child brides and the failure to hold abusers accountable before violence turns fatal.

Second murder on same day

Sogand's death came on the same day as the murder of Sepideh Raeisi, a 21-year-old pregnant woman from Fars province. Like Sogand, Sepideh was also forced into marriage and was killed at the hands of her husband.

The two cases on the same day have shocked rights activists in Iran and abroad, who say they are not isolated incidents but part of a wider pattern of violence against women and girls forced into early marriages.

Earlier honour killing case

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old pregnant woman was brutally murdered in Iran in what is being dubbed a case of honour killing. The victim, identified as Helia Fattahi, was two months pregnant following a relationship with a young man when she disclosed the news to her family.

The enraged parents then allegedly forced her to swallow approximately 30 anticonvulsant pills and severely beat her before smothering her to death with a pillow.

The incident took place in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, and the accused parents, Voria Fattahi and Leila Veis, have been arrested by the authorities. They both confessed to the killing. Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights and another human rights group, Hana, described the murder as a so-called 'honour' killing.

Rights groups say all three cases underline an urgent need for legal reform, protection for girls and women, and an end to impunity for family violence in Iran.