Internet spots King Charles' 'red and swollen' fingers, doctor sheds light on what it may mean

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 at the age of 96 at her Balmoral castle, images of the current monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles, have begun circulating online. The internet has been rife with conjecture about King Charles III's red and swollen fingers.

A reminder that these are King Charles III’s fingers pic.twitter.com/7R8g81ZQ75 — cheesy broad (@leahgaraas) September 9, 2022

In a Tweet, user @Anaiishhh1 said: "Have y’all ever seen Charles’s fingers." Meanwhile, @leahgaraas said: "A reminder that these are King Charles III’s fingers."

Dr Gareth Nye (senior lecturer at the University of Chester) gave his opinion to the Daily Star the state of King Charles' hands.

In the interview with Daily Star, Dr. Gareth Nye said swollen fingers can be caused by many conditions, but some have a greater chance than others.

According to Dr Nye, one of the conditions can be 'Oedema' in which the body begins to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles, but also in the fingers, causing swelling.

Similarly, Dr Nye said that arthritis was another possibility, saying that it is a common condition among people over 60. It frequently affects the fingers, thumb or any joints in the hand.

Since the Queen was already in her elder age when she died, her son and successor, King Charles II, was not exactly a young man when he took the throne at the age of 73.

Nonetheless, Dr Nye was eager to reassure the public that these possibilities did not portend any serious health problems for the United Kingdom's new King.