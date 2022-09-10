Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Internet spots King Charles' 'red and swollen' fingers, doctor sheds light on what it may mean

Charles III was officially declared King at St James's Palace in London on Saturday at 10 a.m. UK time, or 2:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 06:18 PM IST

Internet spots King Charles' 'red and swollen' fingers, doctor sheds light on what it may mean
File Photo

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 at the age of 96 at her Balmoral castle, images of the current monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles, have begun circulating online. The internet has been rife with conjecture about King Charles III's red and swollen fingers.

Also, READ: King Charles III officially becomes Britain's new monarch in historic ceremony

In a Tweet, user @Anaiishhh1 said: "Have y’all ever seen Charles’s fingers." Meanwhile, @leahgaraas said: "A reminder that these are King Charles III’s fingers."

Dr Gareth Nye (senior lecturer at the University of Chester) gave his opinion to the Daily Star the state of King Charles' hands.

In the interview with Daily Star, Dr. Gareth Nye said swollen fingers can be caused by many conditions, but some have a greater chance than others.

According to Dr Nye, one of the conditions can be 'Oedema' in which the body begins to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles, but also in the fingers, causing swelling.

Similarly, Dr Nye said that arthritis was another possibility, saying that it is a common condition among people over 60. It frequently affects the fingers, thumb or any joints in the hand.

Since the Queen was already in her elder age when she died, her son and successor, King Charles II, was not exactly a young man when he took the throne at the age of 73.

Nonetheless, Dr Nye was eager to reassure the public that these possibilities did not portend any serious health problems for the United Kingdom's new King.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee's family photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Tension grips Rajouri district over land dispute, section 144 imposed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.