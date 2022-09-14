International Day of Democracy: History and significance of World Democracy Day

International Day of Democracy | Photo: Pixabay

International Day of Democracy, also known as world Democracy Day is observed on September 15th of every year. This day is marked to highlight the importance of community participation in the functioning of a democracy.

The United Nations official website states, "Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of and support by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere,"

International Day of Democracy: History

The International Day of Democracy was established through a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly in 2007 and the first International Day of Democracy was observed by 46 national parliaments on September 15, 2008.

International Day of Democracy: Significance

The main motto behind observing the International Day of Democracy is to motivate governments to strengthen and consolidate democracy. Democracy is essential for the protection and effective realization of human rights.

This day highlights the important role of parliaments and celebrates their capacity and mandate to deliver on justice, peace, development and human rights.

Read: US downplays selling F-16 upgrades to Pakistan after India's objections, says 'proposed sale will sustain...'