Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

International Day of Democracy: History and significance of World Democracy Day

Know the importance of the International Day of Democracy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

International Day of Democracy: History and significance of World Democracy Day
International Day of Democracy | Photo: Pixabay

International Day of Democracy, also known as world Democracy Day is observed on September 15th of every year. This day is marked to highlight the importance of community participation in the functioning of a democracy. 

The United Nations official website states, "Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of and support by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere,"

International Day of Democracy: History

The International Day of Democracy was established through a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly in 2007 and the first International Day of Democracy was observed by 46 national parliaments on September 15, 2008. 

International Day of Democracy: Significance

The main motto behind observing the International Day of Democracy is to motivate governments to strengthen and consolidate democracy. Democracy is essential for the protection and effective realization of human rights. 

This day highlights the important role of parliaments and celebrates their capacity and mandate to deliver on justice, peace, development and human rights.

Read: US downplays selling F-16 upgrades to Pakistan after India's objections, says 'proposed sale will sustain...'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Two minor sisters found hanging from tree in Lakhimpur Kheri
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.