International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022: History, theme and more

Headlines

Discover the Unforgettable Wonders of the USA with 'Flamingo Travels': A Journey to the Finest Destinations!

San Francisco: What to do in 3 Days

Online Pharma Aggregator : Technology Driven Pharma & Healthcare Solution Provider

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Motorola Razr 40 review: Flip phone for the masses

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Discover the Unforgettable Wonders of the USA with 'Flamingo Travels': A Journey to the Finest Destinations!

San Francisco: What to do in 3 Days

Online Pharma Aggregator : Technology Driven Pharma & Healthcare Solution Provider

AI reimagines Sholay if it was made in Hollywood

Strong bones: 7 superfoods for calcium deficiency

10 Christopher Nolan’s film to watch on OTT

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Delegation-level talks held between India and Nepal

Rs 2,000 note exchange limit: How many notes can you exchange in a day? No ID required, says SBI

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam near Kherson, warns of widespread flooding

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Woman gets hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace: Report

Kartik Aaryan shot underwater sequences for Chandu Champion while battling 102 degree fever? Here’s what we know

HomeWorld

World

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022: History, theme and more

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit is observed to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving goal of a world free of drug abuse.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 26, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

And each year, various organizations all over the world observe World Drug Day to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs pose to society.

Theme

“Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crises” is the theme for International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022.

The theme has been selected in the wake of widespread humanitarian crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major global health crisis.

 

 

History

Taking cognizance of the issue, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted resolution 42/112 on December 7, 1987.

It was decided that June 26 will be annually observed across the member countries as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The objective was to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

The date, June 26, was chosen to commemorate the campaign by Lin Zexu, a prominent Chinese politician and philosopher from 18th-19th century who destroyed (starting June 3, 1839) about 1.2 million kilograms of opium illegally imported by British traders into China. His campaign had concluded in 23 days.  

Significance

The day is observed to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse.

READ | Monkeypox presently not a global health emergency, but an evolving threat: WHO

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple iPhone with rollable display under works, company files patent

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

This company may invest Rs 8,800 crore for iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka, not Ambani's Reliance, Tata Group

This pan-India film has beaten all Bollywood films as most-anticipated Hindi film, and it's not Salaar, Jailer, or Leo

First superstar actress of India, earned Rs 5 lakh per film, died a painful death, can you recognise her?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE