International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022: History, theme and more

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also known as World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

And each year, various organizations all over the world observe World Drug Day to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs pose to society.

Theme

“Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crises” is the theme for International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2022.

The theme has been selected in the wake of widespread humanitarian crises in Afghanistan and Ukraine even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a major global health crisis.

Two years into the COVID19 health crisis, UNODC continues to advocate to protect the right to health for the most vulnerable, including children and youth, people using drugs, people with drug use disorders and people who need access to controlled medicines. CareInCrises pic.twitter.com/sBHYWl3lAQ — UN Office on Drugs Crime (@UNODC) June 25, 2022

History

Taking cognizance of the issue, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted resolution 42/112 on December 7, 1987.

It was decided that June 26 will be annually observed across the member countries as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The objective was to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

The date, June 26, was chosen to commemorate the campaign by Lin Zexu, a prominent Chinese politician and philosopher from 18th-19th century who destroyed (starting June 3, 1839) about 1.2 million kilograms of opium illegally imported by British traders into China. His campaign had concluded in 23 days.

Significance

The day is observed to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse.

