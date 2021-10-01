International Coffee Day 2021: Date, history and significance

Coffee is not just a substance but it's a feeling in itself. It's a mind-altering drug that is consumed by 90% of the world's population. October 1 is celebrated as International Coffee Day every year.

The day is celebrated to promote coffee as a beverage and to appreciate millions of coffee growers/brewers in the world. It was first initiated in Japan and since then it was officially declared as International Coffee Day in 2015.

In the beginning, drinking coffee was viewed with diguest. But since the times have changed, coffee has become an extremely vital part of our lives. But the question is, how and why is coffee such hype?

According to the case studies and researches held by different universities and scientists across the globe, caffeine which is found in coffee, is a natural stimulant that is most commonly found in tea, coffee, and cacao plants. Each day, billions of people rely on caffeine to kick-start their day or to stay wide awake at night for studying, work, etc.

Case studies indicate that coffee is not only proven to help you feel more energized but it also helps to burn fat and improve physical performance. Did you know that coffee not only helps in keeping a person charged up but also comes handy as it may also lower your risk of several health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, cancer and Alzheimer's as well as Parkinson's disease? It is also stated that coffee may even boost longevity.

So where has coffee come from?

Coffee is native to Ethiopia, but Sufi monks in Yemen are said to have consumed the brewed form first in the 15th century. According to many etymologies, "coffee” is derived from the Arabic word 'qahwah', which carried several meanings, including “to make unappealing,” “dark” and “wine''.

Due to the rapid increase in demand for coffee, the coffee culture is reaching new highs. As time has flown, coffee has brought both large and small companies into the world of coffee production and trading, thus making it a very modern product as well. It's worth over $100 billion worldwide.

With time coffee has become our most beloved beverage after water and alongside pros, it also comes with cons attached to it. Many case studies also suggest that coffee leads to insomnia due to the high dosage of caffiene involved. It also triggers anxiety in people leaving them restless. Drinking coffee also causes the body to lose calcium. Haven't you heard the saying? 'Too much of anything is bad', hence coffee should too be consumed accordingly.

As we celebrate 'International Coffee Day' today, don't forget to cherish your favourite beverage of all times. Coffee is the answer to all your problems. A hot cup of coffee may not give you solutions but it undoubtedly relaxes you after a bad day. As we celebrate International Coffee Day today, it deserves a shout-out from all the coffee lovers for being our go-to drink.