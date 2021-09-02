Instagram faces global outage, photo feed and DMs not working

Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram is suffering a global outage. According to Downdetector, the platform that keeps track of internet outages, the Instagram services went down about an hour ago, while the reports about the outage peaked at around 12.15 pm.

Indian users reported they are not able to access Instagram in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Facebook has not commented on the outage yet, is likely to address the problem soon.

Not only the DMs and photo feed, but the Reels were also not working. At around 12.30 pm, Downdetector showed over 3,000 outage reports on its website, coming from the Indian region.