As Pope Francis has passed away at the age of 88, the College of Cardinals will soon hold a conclave, governed by centuries-old traditions and updated Vatican rules, to elect a new pope. Immediately after a pope passes away, a cardinal, the Camerlengo, is appointed to manage the Holy See’s affairs until a new pope is elected. He officially confirms the pope's death and assumes temporary administrative duties. A new pope is elected by the College of Cardinals, comprising all cardinals of the world. The maximum number of voting cardinals has been capped at 120 this time.

The Conclave

The meeting of the cardinals, called the conclave, begins 15–20 days after the papal vacancy. Before the conclave, cardinals meet daily to discuss the Church's issues, plan the conclave, and assess potential candidates. Non-voting cardinals, those above the age of 80, may also participate in these meetings. All of the people, including the cardinals and the support staff, swear an oath of secrecy.

The conclave is held at the Sistine Chapel of the Vatican, and the cardinals are secluded to ensure privacy. The principle of "Extra Omnes" is followed, meaning all non-essential personnel are asked to leave. The cardinals have to live in the Domus Sanctae Marthae, and they have no external communication.

Ballot Papers

As the voting process begins, only four ballots are cast in a day, two in the morning and two in the evening. Each cardinal is asked to write the name of the chosen candidate on a paper ballot, and the handwriting is disguised to ensure anonymity. A candidate must get a two-thirds majority of votes to be elected. There are 120 cardinals at present, so this time the magic number is 80. Three elected scrutineers count the vote, verify it loudly, and each vote is recorded.

White smoke

Ballot papers are burnt after each round of counting, and the smoke can be seen from St. Peter’s Square; it signals a code. Black smoke ("fumata nera") means no candidate has reached the required majority, and so the process is to be continued. White smoke ("fumata bianca") indicates a successful election, and it is accompanied by bells ringing.

If no one is elected after 30-40 rounds, cardinals may shift to a simple majority vote or choose between the two leading candidates, as outlined in modified rules by Benedict XVI. After a candidate gets a two-thirds majority, the Dean of the College of Cardinals asks him, "Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?" If he accepts, he becomes pope immediately and chooses his papal name.

We have a pope!

The election of the new pope is announced on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica with the words, "Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam!" (“I announce to you a great joy: We have a pope!”). His name and title are announced. The pope appears on the balcony and delivers his first blessing, "Urbi et Orbi", meaning "to the city and the world".