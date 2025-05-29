In a deliberate act of vandalism, Princess Diana's childhood home and burial site's nearby farmhouse was burned down. Princess Diana's younger brother Earl Spencer alleges of a possible arson attack.

In a deliberate act of vandalism, Princess Diana's childhood home and burial site's nearby farmhouse was burned down. Princess Diana's younger brother Earl Spencer alleges of a possible arson attack. He revealed that the vandals burned down a farmhouse on the Althorp Estate, Northamptonshire, which has been the ancestral seat of the Spencers for over 500 years.

On X, he revealed the details of the news of the vandalism act and said, formerly known as Twitter. He wrote, "Stunned to learn that one of @AlthorpHouse⁩’s farmhouses - fortunately, unoccupied at the time - was apparently burnt down by vandals last night. With thanks to @northantsfire ⁩for doing their very best. So very sad that anyone would think this a fun thing to do."

The Police are now investigating the matter. Early investigation reveals that the fire began in the early hours of the morning. This was deliberate, but the exact reason is still unknown. The Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue confirms, “The fire was at land on the Althorp estate in Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, rather than at Althorp House."

About the Althorp park

The current version of Althorp House was built in 1787. This 13,000-acre ancestral estate, is on the Northamptonshire land, which has been with the family since 1508. Viscount and Viscountess of Althorp, John Spencer and Frances Spencer, lived in the house. Princess Diana, resided with her siblings in the country estate. Then, she married the Prince of Wales, Charles (Now King Charles III), in 1981, they both met in this house. Princess Diana died in 1997.

After Princess Diana’s 1997 death, she was buried on Round Oval Island inside the estate. There is also a museum dedicated to Princess Diana's life. The house now belongs to the Spencer's family. It has been recently unoccupied, but here's a catch, one can rent this mansion for vacations or events.

Inside the lavish home

This grand estate offers the epitome of luxury.