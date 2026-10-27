InnoData sacks 500 employees in India, blocks access to system, sends termination mails without HR call

Nearly 550 InnoData employees in India were reportedly affected by layoffs on October 26, with workers saying their official devices and accounts were suddenly deactivated before termination emails arrived on their personal email IDs.

For employees affected by the reported layoffs at InnoData India Pvt Ltd, the reason given in at least one termination letter was a reduction in the business assignment they were working on.

A termination email reviewed by IndiaToday.in said the employee's employment would end on October 26, 2026, citing a ramp-down in the relevant business assignment.

The email stated, “This is to formally inform you that, due to the ramp-down of the business assignment for which you were engaged, the Company has decided to discontinue your employment with InnoData India Pvt. Ltd., effective 26 October 2026, which will be your last working day.”

It further said, “This decision has been taken in view of the prevailing business and operational requirements and is not related to your individual performance.” The communication also mentioned the employee's full and final settlement. It said the settlement had been prepared through a demand draft, which would be handed over after company assets were returned.

The letter did not mention how many employees were being let go or provide details about the business assignment that had been scaled down.

Employees say access disappeared during workday

The layoffs reportedly unfolded during what initially appeared to be a normal workday. A 28-year-old engineer working in Delhi told IndiaToday.in that employees had logged in and marked their attendance on October 26 before starting their regular work.

“It started as an usual Monday morning, with all of us logging in and recording our attendance before starting our daily work. And it continued just like it usually does, all hectic and chaotic up until lunch time,” the employee said.

The situation changed after reports emerged that employees in the Philippines, including raters, quality experts, team leads and operational managers, had been fired during a Zoom call. Some employees in India then checked the company's HR portal, where they reportedly found that October 26 had been shown as their resignation date and last working day.

“We frantically reached out to our managers, who were also taken aback at the news,” the employee said. Soon after, employees began losing access to their official systems.

“And while we were texting our HR team about the 'rumour,' one by one we started losing access to our official devices. Laptops were logged out, and official IDs deactivated,” the employee said.

Nearly 550 employees reportedly affected in India

IndiaToday.in has learnt that nearly 550 employees in India were affected by the reported layoffs on October 26. As access to company systems was withdrawn, employees began using WhatsApp to contact colleagues and determine who else had been affected.

“As panic spread, we opened a WhatsApp group and tried to trace our colleague who've met with the same fate. By late evening, we had almost 500 people, all clueless and in a state of panic,” the employee said. The employee said workers were left trying to determine whether colleagues across different teams had also lost their jobs.

Later, employees reportedly received termination emails on their personal email addresses. According to the employee, these communications cited business requirements for the decision. “There has been no calls from HR, and we didn't receive the chance to even download our payslips and other important documents as even the access of the HR payroll app was revoked,” the employee said.

The account provided by the employee does not independently establish whether everyone in the WhatsApp group had been laid off or whether it included employees from multiple teams and locations.

IndiaToday.in has contacted InnoData India Pvt Ltd for its response to the reported layoffs. The company has not yet publicly confirmed the total number of employees affected in India or the Philippines.

Layoffs also reported in Philippines

The reported job cuts do not appear to have been limited to India.

Employees in the Philippines have also reported losing their jobs on October 26. Posts on Reddit from people identifying themselves as InnoData employees described layoffs affecting workers there.

One person identifying as an AI analyst claimed that mass layoffs were taking place in the Philippines, the US and India under the MUPSL project.

Another person identifying as a process analyst said their position had been declared redundant because of a decline in service volume from a major client.

These are individual accounts and do not independently establish the total number of workers affected or whether the same reason applied across different countries and teams.

IndiaToday.in has not independently verified the full scale of the reported international layoffs.

Employees left without access to records

The sudden loss of access has also created practical problems for affected workers. According to the employee, some workers were unable to download payslips and other employment documents because access to the HR payroll application was revoked.

The termination communication reviewed by IndiaToday.in addresses the full and final settlement and the return of company assets, but does not provide a broader explanation of the reported workforce reduction.

For employees, the immediate concerns now include recovering employment records, completing the exit process and understanding the circumstances behind the layoffs.

Tech sector faces continued workforce uncertainty

The InnoData layoffs come amid wider changes in how technology companies are managing their workforces and business operations.

Microsoft has also announced a voluntary exit programme for eligible employees in selected teams across the US, Canada, the UK and India. The programme offers an exit package to eligible workers, although it is separate from the InnoData layoffs and there is no evidence connecting the two developments.

The two companies are facing different business situations and have taken different approaches to workforce changes. However, both developments highlight the uncertainty faced by some technology workers as companies reassess projects, client demand and staffing requirements.