Influenza outbreak: Schools shut after 6,000 students fall ill, authorities issue high alert in THIS Asian country, not Japan, China, Bangladesh, name is…

Several schools in Malaysia have been temporarily closed after nearly 6,000 students were infected with influenza, officials from the Education Ministry confirmed. The closures are part of precautionary measures to protect both students and staff from further spread of the illness.

Director-General Mohd Azam Ahmad said authorities were well-prepared to handle the situation, drawing on their experience from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We already have extensive experience in dealing with infectious diseases,” he said in a statement shared by a local news outlet on Monday.

He added that schools have been reminded to follow health guidelines, including encouraging the use of face masks and reducing large group activities among students.

While the infections have been reported in several parts of the country, Ahmad did not specify the exact number of schools that have been closed.

According to Malaysia’s Health Ministry, the number of influenza clusters rose sharply last week to 97, compared with just 14 the previous week. Most of these outbreaks were detected in kindergartens and schools, prompting officials to place the education sector on high alert.