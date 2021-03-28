Indonesian church boming: Suspected militants killed, 14 wounded

Headlines

Not only Pathaan, Gadar 2, Manish Wadhwa was also a part of this shelved multi-starrer epic drama

'He is not as consistent as Babar Azam': Pakistan World Cup winner makes huge claim on Virat Kohli

Bihar: Four arrested for killing Araria journalist, 2 others on run

Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho-Udaipur train engine catches fire near Gwalior station, no casualties reported

Meet India's richest man in logistics sector who built Rs 32,202 crore company, his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not only Pathaan, Gadar 2, Manish Wadhwa was also a part of this shelved multi-starrer epic drama

'He is not as consistent as Babar Azam': Pakistan World Cup winner makes huge claim on Virat Kohli

Madhya Pradesh: Khajuraho-Udaipur train engine catches fire near Gwalior station, no casualties reported

10 Rare black animals that radiate beauty, see pics

Bollywood stars who own Lamborghini Urus worth over Rs 4 crore

10 most fat-burning fruits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Not only Pathaan, Gadar 2, Manish Wadhwa was also a part of this shelved multi-starrer epic drama

After Gadar 2's grand success, Sunny Deol will be seen in Border 2? Producers share crucial details of sequel

Dulquer Salmaan recalls ‘awkward, bizarre’ interaction with female fan, says ‘she squeezed, I was in pain…’

HomeWorld

World

Indonesian church boming: Suspected militants killed, 14 wounded

The mass was finishing when the attackers detonated at least one device outside the church. The two suspects were the only fatalities.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 28, 2021, 10:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two suicide bombers believed to be members of an Islamist militant group attacked a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday on the first day of the Easter Holy Week, wounding 19 people, police said.

The mass was finishing when the attackers detonated at least one device outside the church. The two suspects were the only fatalities.

Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the bombers were both believed to belong to the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which is suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018. 

Around 20 suspected JAD members were arrested in January. The group is also believed to have been involved in a bomb attack on a Philippine church in 2019 that killed more than 20 people.

"They are part of that group ... They carried out the attack with a pressure cooker bomb," Listyo said.

In an online broadcast, President Joko Widodo condemned "this act of terrorism", urged people to remain calm, and said the government would make sure they could worship "without fear”.

Police said the suspects had tried to enter the church's grounds on a motorbike. Security camera footage showed a blast that blew flame, smoke and debris into the middle of the road.

A security source who was not authorised to speak to media said they were a male college student and his female partner.

Makassar, the biggest city on the island of Sulawesi, reflects the religious makeup of Indonesia, which is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country but has a substantial Christian minority, among other religions.

"Whatever the motive is, this act isn’t justified by any religion because it harms not just one person but others, too," Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said in a statement.

Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the attack, according to Vatican Media.

Gomar Gultom, head of the Indonesian Council of Churches, described the attack as a "cruel incident" as Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday, and urged people to remain calm and trust the authorities. 

Indonesia’s deadliest Islamist militant attack took place on the tourist island of Bali in 2002, when bombers killed 202 people, most of them foreign tourists.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is Alia Bhatt's 'five senses technique' to cope with anxiety and panic attacks?

OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC neckband earphones goes on sale in India, priced at Rs 2299

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to Tamannaah's Kaavaalaa will leave you impressed, watch

Assam: Man found dead in BJP office under mysterious circumstances

Abhishek Bachchan breaks silence on his box office failures, facing rejections: ‘Being underrated as an actor…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE