Indonesia School Building Collapse: One dead, 65 students feared buried under rubble

At least 65 students are presumed buried under the debris of an Islamic school building that collapsed in Indonesia, leaving one person dead. As soon as word got out, the rescue crew hurried to the scene to save the pupils who were buried beneath the debris of a school building that had fallen.

The event occurred when a building undergoing an unauthorised extension abruptly fell on top of the pupils while they were praying in the afternoon.

Since the female students were praying apart in a different area of the mosque and were able to flee, the Associated Press reports that the majority of the victims were men. Teachers, administrators, and residents helped injured pupils, many of whom had fractured bones and head injuries.

Authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the building’s collapse.