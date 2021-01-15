Indonesia earthquake: 35 die, buildings topple as 6.2-magnitude tremors rock West Sulawesi

At least 35 people were killed after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's West Sulawesi province on Friday, the National Disaster Management Agency said. "Nine people died in Majene district, and 26 others in Mamuju district, bringing the total death toll to 35," said the West Sulawesi Provincial Disaster Management Agency's head Darno Majid.



In addition, 637 people were injured and around 15,000 others were displaced at 10 evacuation posts, reports Xinhua news agency.



The earthquake also damaged around 300 houses, hotels, government buildings, hospitals and minimarkets besides cutting off electricity, communications, and roads.



The earthquake struck at 2.28 am, with the epicenter at 6 km northeast of Majene, and a depth of 10 km.



On Thursday, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted the same location at 2.35 pm.



The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency noted that 28 earthquakes had occurred at the same location since Thursday, and aftershocks were still possible.