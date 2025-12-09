FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Indonesia: At least 20 killed after massive fire at 7-storey building in Jakarta

The fire has been doused and efforts to find more possible victims inside the building are ongoing, Susatyo Purnomo Condro, chief of Central Jakarta Police, told reporters. The blaze began on the first floor around midday and then spread to the upper floors, Condro said, according to Reuters.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

Indonesia: At least 20 killed after massive fire at 7-storey building in Jakarta
Efforts to find more possible victims inside the building are ongoing (Photo: AP).
At least 20 people have been confirmed dead after a fire broke out at a seven-storey office building in the Indonesian capital city Jakarta on Tuesday, local officials said. The fire has been doused and efforts to find more possible victims inside the building are ongoing, Susatyo Purnomo Condro, chief of Central Jakarta Police, told reporters. The blaze began on the first floor around midday and then spread to the upper floors, Condro said, according to Reuters. "We are now focused on evacuating victims and cooling the building," the police chief added.

More than two dozen fire trucks and over 100 personnel were deployed to extinguish the fire, The Jakarta Post reported. Footage from Kompas TV showed dozens of firefighters trying to evacuate the people trapped inside the building, while some were seen carrying bags with dead bodies in them. Some of the office workers were seen escaping from the higher floors of the building using portable ladders.

At the time of the deadly fire, some of the employees were having lunch while some had reportedly left the office. The building is the office of Terra Drone Indonesia, which supplies drones for aerial survey activities to clients in the mining and agriculture sectors, the Reuters report said. The firm is the Indonesian unit of the Japanese company Terra Drone Corporation, according to its website. The Jakarta Disaster Management Agency said officials were assessing the extent of the damage and investigating the cause of the fire.

