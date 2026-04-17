Indonesia: Helicopter loses contact just 5 minutes after takeoff, crashes in West Klimantan province; 8 killed

In a horrific helicopter crash in Indonesia's West Klimantan province, all eight people onboard have been confirmed dead. As per reports, the wreckage of the helicopter was discovered in a remote forested area with steep hilly terrain as agencies rushed to rescue and locate the debris.

In a horrific helicopter crash in Indonesia's West Klimantan province, all eight people onboard have been confirmed dead. As per reports, the wreckage of the helicopter was discovered in a remote forested area with steep hilly terrain as agencies rushed to rescue and locate the debris.

According to Xinhua news, the helicopter Airbus H130 went missing and lost contact just five miutes after taking off from a plantation area in Melawi on Thursday. Later, the Helicopter debris was located earlier on Thursday. An Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter had first found debris suspected to be the tail of the helicopter approximately 3 km (2 miles) west of where contact was lost at around 3:25 p.m. local time on Thursday. The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Eight people killed

Six passengers and two crew members were onboard when the helicopter crashed, killing all onboard. The reports stated that four bodies were successfully evacuated and placed in body bags, three others remained inside the helicopter wreckage and the search for the final victim was ongoing.

According to Xinhua news agency report, authorities said evacuation efforts were temporarily suspended on Thursday due to darkness and difficult terrain. It was scheduled to resume on Friday morning.

The plantation area, where the helicopter crashed was owned by an Indonesian palm oil company, Citra Mahkota, and the helicopter belonged to Matthew Air Nusantara, Reuters reported.



