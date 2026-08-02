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Indonesia: 5 killed, dozens missing after ferry carrying 271 people catches fire

According to data from the country's search and rescue agency, 225 people have been rescued so far. The fire reportedly occurred between 6 am and 7 am on Sunday.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 02, 2026, 05:02 PM IST

Indonesia: 5 killed, dozens missing after ferry carrying 271 people catches fire
The ferry was traveling from Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar in South Sulawesi.
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At least five people were killed and dozens of others went missing after a ferry carrying 271 passengers and crew members caught fire off Indonesia's Madura Island on Sunday (August 2), news agency AFP reported. According to data from the country's search and rescue agency, 225 people have been rescued so far. The fire reportedly occurred between 6 am and 7 am on Sunday.

The ferry was reportedly traveling from Surabaya city in East Java province to Makassar in South Sulawesi province when the fire broke out. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing as teams work to locate the missing. The cause of the blaze has not been determined as yet.

Nanang Sigit, the head of the Surabaya Search and Rescue Office, said that several nearby vessels had joined the rescue operation. "TB Hasnur 26 and the British Mentor are assisting in evacuating passengers who jumped from KMP Mutiara Sentosa 2. Four vessels are now alongside the ferry," Sigit said, according to Jakarta Globe. Videos shared on social media platforms appeared to show thick black smoke rising from the upper decks of the ferry, while passengers wearing life jackets could be seen gathered on what appeared to be a lifeboat.

Muhammad Masyhud, a senior official in the Ministry of Transportation, said: "Based on preliminary reports from the field, passengers are waiting to be evacuated by the vessels in the vicinity of the incident site." Masyhud added: "The safety of passengers and crew is our top priority. We are continuously coordinating with all relevant parties to ensure that the evacuation process can proceed quickly, safely, and effectively."

Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands in Southeast Asia. Unpredictable weather and lax safety standards are cited as some of the reasons for the incidents.

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