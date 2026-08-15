Indonesia Earthquake Update: 2 killed after 7.7-magnitude quake hit Flores Island, tsunami alert lifted

At least 2 killed after 7.7-magnitude quake struck off Flores Island, Indonesia early Saturday, USGS said. Epicentre 68km NW of Ende. Tsunami warning issued for East Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, West Nusa Tenggara for waves 0.5-3m.

At least two persons were killed after a strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Flores Island in eastern Indonesia early Saturday, the US Geological Survey and Indonesian authorities said. The quake triggered a brief tsunami warning and prompted hundreds to evacuate.

The epicentre was located off the north coast of the island, about 68 kilometres (42 miles) northwest of Ende, USGS said. The initial jolt was followed by strong aftershocks, including one with a *magnitude of 6.1*.

Two reported fatalities

"At this point there are two reported fatalities" a man and a woman, disaster agency spokesperson Berton Suar Pelita Panjaitan told reporters in Jakarta. "Once the data are confirmed, we will officially announce the final number of casualties and the extent of damage to buildings caused by the earthquake," he said.

Tsunami warning issued, then lifted

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) warned there was a possibility of tsunami waves. "Tsunami modelling results indicate that this earthquake has the potential to generate a tsunami in the provinces of East Nusa Tenggara, South Sulawesi, and West Nusa Tenggara," BMKG director Wijayanto said.

An alert was issued for waves ranging from 0.5 metres to 3 metres (1.6 to 9.8 feet). The warning was later withdrawn. Authorities said waves of 19 to 30 centimetres were detected.

Panic and evacuations

"Suddenly it started to shake, and I panicked," 31-year-old hospital official Lukas Lotar told AFP. "Patients also fled the hospital; the jolt was big. I saw some walls were cracked," he said.

Residents in Maumere on Flores Island were evacuating to higher ground. The sea could be seen receding, a common sign ahead of a tsunami. Images showed hundreds of people in Nagekeo regency evacuating and damaged buildings.

Ring of Fire context

Indonesia and neighbouring countries experience frequent quakes due to their location in the *Pacific "Ring of Fire".

The country has a history of deadly quakes:

- 2004: 9.1-magnitude off Sumatra killed 220,000 in tsunami

- 2018 Lombok: 550+ dead

- 2018 Palu: 7.5-magnitude quake + tsunami killed 4,300