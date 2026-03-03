FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Indonesia Earthquake: 6.1 magnitude tremors felt near Sumatra Island, details inside

A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred in waters near Sumatra, a region prone to seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'. 

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 11:14 AM IST

A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred in waters near Sumatra, a region prone to seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'. 

(This is breaking story)

