Indonesia Earthquake: 6.1 magnitude tremors felt near Sumatra Island, details inside

A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The tremor occurred in waters near Sumatra, a region prone to seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire'.
(This is breaking story)