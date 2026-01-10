FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Somnath Temple marks 1000 years: PM Modi offers prayers, participates in Omkar Mantra chanting

Amazon allows Indian employees to work but with THESE conditions amid H-1B visa

Indonesia becomes first country to ban Grok amid concerns over misuse of AI

US Shooting: 6 killed in series of shooting in Mississippi, gunman opens fire at 3 locations

O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga

What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO for THIS reason

David Beckham Dal Chaat Recipe to Neena Gupta Vegetable Uttapam Recipe: 7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025

Iran boils, Islamic regime warns ‘enemy of God’ of death penalty, know how Iranian law punishes protestors

After separation from Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij says her 'soul is connected' to her 'safe place, heart, best friend...'

The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film: 'The intellectuals who didn't understand it are...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amazon allows Indian employees to work but with THESE conditions amid H-1B visa

Amazon allows Indian employees to work but with THESE conditions amid H-1B visa

Indonesia becomes first country to ban Grok amid concerns over misuse of AI

Indonesia becomes first country to ban Grok amid concerns over misuse of AI

What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO for THIS reason

What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

HomeWorld

WORLD

Indonesia becomes first country to ban Grok amid concerns over misuse of AI

Indonesia has become the first country to completely suspend access to Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI, amid growing global concerns over the misuse of AI to create sexualised images without consent.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 09:56 PM IST

Indonesia becomes first country to ban Grok amid concerns over misuse of AI
Grok
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indonesia has become the first country to completely suspend access to Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by Elon Musk's company xAI, amid growing global concerns over the misuse of AI to create sexualised images without consent, CBS news reported.

The decision comes after reports that Grok's image-generation feature allowed users to edit photos of women and children into sexually suggestive images using simple text prompts. CBS News verified that the tool complied with requests to alter images of women to show them in bikinis or minimal clothing, including images of prominent public figures such as US First Lady Melania Trump.

Announcing the move, Indonesia's Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid said the suspension was aimed at protecting vulnerable groups. "In order to protect women, children, and the public from the risks of fake pornographic content generated using the artificial intelligence technology, the government... has temporarily blocked access to the Grok application," Hafid said.

"The government views non-consensual deepfake practices as a serious violation of human rights, dignity, and the security of citizens in the digital space." While Grok has faced restrictions in other countries, Indonesia is the first to deny access entirely. Elsewhere, the platform has limited some of its features to paying subscribers following public backlash, a move that has drawn criticism from European officials and digital rights campaigners, who say it does not adequately address the problem, CBS news reported.

In response to media queries, Musk-owned startup xAI issued a brief statement to CBS News, saying, "Legacy Media Lies," without providing further clarification. The response appeared to be an automated reply sent to multiple outlets.

In India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also taken action, writing to X (formerly Twitter) over what it described as a failure to comply with statutory due diligence obligations under the Information Technology Act, 2000. The ministry sought an Action Taken Report from the platform to ensure immediate steps to prevent the hosting, generation and circulation of obscene and sexually explicit content through AI tools such as Grok.

In its letter to X's Chief Compliance Officer for India operations, MeitY directed the platform to strictly refrain from allowing content that is "obscene, pornographic, vulgar, indecent, sexually explicit, paedophilic, or otherwise prohibited under any law for the time being in force." "Failure to observe such due diligence obligations shall result in the loss of the exemption from liability under section 79 of the IT Act, and you shall also be liable for consequential action as provided under any law, including the IT Act and BNS," the letter said.

Concerns have also grown across Europe. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday that he wants "all options on the table," including a possible ban on Grok in Britain, as authorities examine the risks posed by AI-generated deepfake content.

In the United States, Republican Senator Ted Cruz criticised the spread of explicit AI-generated images, saying in a post on X that "many of the recent AI-generated posts are unacceptable and a clear violation of my legislation, now law, the Take It Down Act, as well as X's terms and conditions."
"These unlawful images pose a serious threat to victims' privacy and dignity. They should be taken down and guardrails should be put in place," Cruz said, while noting that he was encouraged by steps taken by X to remove such content.

Elon Musk responded last week to criticism surrounding Grok, warning users against illegal activity. He said anyone using the chatbot to "make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content."

As scrutiny intensifies worldwide, governments and regulators are increasingly questioning whether existing safeguards are sufficient to prevent the misuse of AI tools that can generate realistic but harmful digital content. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amazon allows Indian employees to work but with THESE conditions amid H-1B visa
Amazon allows Indian employees to work but with THESE conditions amid H-1B visa
Somnath Temple marks 1000 years: PM Modi offers prayers, participates in Omkar Mantra chanting
Somnath Temple marks 1000 years: PM Modi offers prayers, participates in Omkar M
Indonesia becomes first country to ban Grok amid concerns over misuse of AI
Indonesia becomes first country to ban Grok amid concerns over misuse of AI
US Shooting: 6 killed in series of shooting in Mississippi, gunman opens fire at 3 locations
US Shooting: 6 killed in series of shooting in Mississippi, suspect arrested
O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga
O'Romeo teaser: Shahid, Triptii, Disha, Avinash impress in Vishal Bhardwaj film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement