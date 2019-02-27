Headlines

Indonesia: At least 1 killed, 60 feared buried in illegal mine landslide

Indonesia's disaster agency said on Wednesday that rescuers were searching for survivors after more than 60 people were feared buried by the collapse of an illegal gold mine

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2019, 07:49 AM IST

Indonesia's disaster agency said on Wednesday that rescuers were searching for survivors after more than 60 people were feared buried by the collapse of an illegal gold mine on the island of Sulawesi.

The agency said in a statement that one person had been found dead and 13 people rescued by 5 am on Wednesday (2200 GMT Tuesday) after the collapse on the previous evening at the site in the Bolaang Mongondow area of North Sulawesi province.

"When dozens of people were mining for gold at the location, suddenly beams and supporting boards they used broke due to unstable land and numerous mining shafts," disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

Photos released by the agency showed rescue workers and villagers on a muddy hillside at night scrambling to pull out survivors and carry them away on stretchers.

"Evacuation efforts continued through the night because of the number of people estimated to be buried," Nugroho said.

The central government has banned such small-scale gold mining, although regional authorities often turn a blind eye to the practice in more remote areas. With little regulation, the mines are prone to accidents.

