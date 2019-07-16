Headlines

Indonesia: 5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Bali

The geophysics agency, however, said the quake didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2019, 09:39 AM IST

The geophysics agency said the quake didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.7 quake was centered 82 kilometers (51 miles) to the southwest of Denpasar on Bali at a depth of 91 kilometers (57 miles).

The national disaster agency posted photos on its Twitter account showing a damaged Hindu temple in Bali and a damaged house in Banyuwangi in East Java.

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire." A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed a total of 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.

