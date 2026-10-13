IndiGo suspends flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah in Saudi Arabia till Oct 17, here's why

Customers have been advised to check their flight status on the airline's website before leaving for the airport.

All IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled till October 17 due to the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, the airline said in an advisory on Tuesday.

Customers have been advised to check their flight status on the airline's website before leaving for the airport.

What IndiGo said?

“Timely updates are being shared on the contact details provided at the time of booking. Our support teams remain available to assist with any queries or concerns,” IndiGo said.

“Your safety and well-being remain our top priority. We are in constant coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure safe operations,” it said in its advisory.

#TravelAlert Indigo Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until 17 October'26. October 13, 2026

Riyadh airport shut till Saturday amid Houthi attacks​

Authorities have extended the closure of Riyadh's international airport till Saturday. Airlines have scrapped flights after continued attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis emptied the skies over the Saudi capital.

In a statement, the Saudi civil aviation authority said operations at King Khalid International Airport — Saudi Arabia's second-busiest airport after Jeddah — were suspended to “allow for the completion of procedures to ensure the safety and operational readiness of the airport's facilities”.

Houthis claim more attacks on Saudi Arabia

The Houthis late on Monday claimed they had attacked the airport with a ballistic missile, hours after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the group towards Riyadh.

The group also said it targeted an airbase in Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia with a drone. Saudi authorities are yet to confirm the claim.

Riyadh airport attacked, operations hit

The airport has remained shut since Saturday's attack that left 13 dead and over 300 injured — the deadliest attack in the kingdom in more than a decade. Another attack on Sunday killed one and injured nearly a dozen.

While Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed militia in Yemen have long been at odds, the low-intensity conflict escalated in recent weeks after the Houthis blocked the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The group has launched multiple projectiles, including missiles and drones, into Saudi territory. On September 15, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it could reach Islam's holiest city.