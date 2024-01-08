Headlines

'Indians rightfully angry': Maldives MP after ministers' 'insluting' comments about PM Modi

After three Maldives deputy ministers were reportedly suspended, the former deputy speaker of Maldives, Eva Abdullah, issued a statement. The Maldives face backlash after "insulting" comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 10:46 AM IST

article-main
The former deputy speaker of Maldives, Eva Abdullah, issued a statement. (@evattey/Instagram)
After three Maldives deputy ministers were reportedly suspended, the former deputy speaker of Maldives, Eva Abdullah, issued a statement. The Maldives face backlash after "insulting" comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abdullah described the remarks as "shameful and racist". Along with expressing regret to India, the former deputy speaker asked Indians to stop their boycott of the Maldives.

