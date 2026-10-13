Indians in Saudi Arabia get fresh warning after deadly Riyadh airport attack: Check dos and don’ts

Indian Embassy in Riyadh has issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia after a deadly Riyadh airport attack. Check out the latest advisory with dos and don'ts.

The Embassy of India in Riyadh has issued a fresh security advisory for its citizens residing in Saudi Arabia, requesting them to strictly observe official guidelines amid the ongoing security situation. ''In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,'' the Embassy stated in an advisory.

Cautioning citizens against sharing unverified content related to the current situation, the advisory stated, ''Indian nationals are strongly advised to refrain from circulating or reposting any videos or news related to the ongoing events.''

Meanwhile, the Embassy also provided an update on the October 10 attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, and said, ''The funeral rites of late Mr Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack were completed on October 12, 2026 in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family. Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral.''

''4 persons currently remain in ICU, 4 are receiving medical care in the normal ward, while 3 persons have been discharged. The Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support,'' the mission added.

The fresh advisory also addressed the transportation disruptions and said, ''The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has announced the suspension of operations at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Flights operations at other major airports such as Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina are continuing but face some disruptions. Meanwhile, the fresh advisory came amid heightened tensions between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen's Houthi movement, which are escalating.

Take a look at the full advisory

https://t.co/gPuYrnft1i — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 13, 2026

https://t.co/2oWJIbGYrK — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 13, 2026

Check dos and don'ts for Indians in Saudi Arabia



Stay indoors during aerial attacks - Avoid going outside during an aerial attack and follow local safety instructions.

Follow official advisories - Pay attention to directions issued by Saudi authorities through verified channels.

Do not circulate videos - Avoid sharing or reposting unverified videos and news related to the ongoing conflict.