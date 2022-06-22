Indian yoga teacher holds scorpion pose for 29 minutes to break world record

Photo: Guinness World Records

A 21-year-old Indian yoga teacher has broken the world record for the longest time to hold the scorpion position.

Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya, who is a yoga instructor based in Dubai, held the scorpion pose (or vrschikasana) for an incredible 29 minutes and four seconds, shattering the previous record of four minutes and 47 seconds.

The Guinness World Records announced his achievement on June 21, 2022, to mark the occasion of International Yoga Day. The scorpion pose is an advanced yoga position, where you place your forearms on the ground and arch your legs over your head.

"Breaking a Guinness World Records was a celebration for a long-waited moment in my life. I started thinking about it five years ago and committed myself to it for two whole years," he said.

Talking about the scorpion pose, he said, "The scorpion position is all about stability. The longer you hold the pose, the better you learn to establish your mental resilience."

Yash prepared for this attempt for almost two years, using the extra time spent at home during the pandemic to hone his skill.

Yash selected an iconic date to do his attempt, Tuesday 22nd of February 2022, which when written in a certain format (2/22/22) is a palindrome.

About Yash

Born in 2001, he started his yoga journey at the age of eight. In 2017, he completed his yoga teacher training course and chose yoga as his career.

He started regular yoga practice in 2010, paving his way into Power Yoga, which is a fast-paced cardiovascular workout focused on building strength and flexibility in the body through high-impact yoga postures.

It took Yash two years of consistent practice to achieve this record, which included forearm stand exercises and even walking on his hands on a treadmill to increase his arm, shoulder and back flexibility.

"My achievement is not only physical, it has a lot to do with self-confidence and mental strength," he said, adding that the actual physical challenge becomes really tough after 10 minutes passes.

