Indian woman shot dead in supermarket, CCTV video shows chilling details

A Gujarati woman was shot dead while a suspected robbery was taking place at a supermarket in Virginia in the United States, the victim's family has confirmed. CCTV footage of the incident shows chilling details.

A Gujarati woman was shot dead while a suspected robbery was taking place at a supermarket in Virginia in the United States, the victim's family has confirmed. The woman had been working at the supermarket for 10 years.

Soon after the area police received information about the incident, they reached the crime spot, immediately cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation. Also, special teams have been deployed to arrest the gunman.

Who was the deceased woman?

The Indian woman was 45-year-old Meghnaben Patel who hailed from Jantral village in Visapur district in Mehsana, Gujarat. The victim's father, Karsanbhai Patel, and mother, Kapilaben, live in Jantral.

What happened during the incident?

The CCTV footage of the incident shows chilling details when the gunman walked up to the counter where she was standing and within seconds of speaking to her briefly, opened fire. He had put his hands in his pocket, took out a gun, and shot at her. After the first attack, the woman collapsed immediately and the attacker pushed across the counter and continued to fire at her.

The incident happened on May 23, 2026, inside a supermarket in Virginia which was almost empty. According to the CCTV footage from the store, visuals of which have now spread online, a hooded man, wearing animal print tracks and a grey jacket, entered the shop casually showing himself a customer and then carried out the attack.