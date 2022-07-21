Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Indian woman, missing for three years, added to FBI's 'missing persons' list

Mayushi Bhagat was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Indian woman, missing for three years, added to FBI's 'missing persons' list
Mayushi Bhagat - Image tweeted by FBI

A 28-year-old Indian woman, who has been missing from New Jersey for the last three years, has been added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s ‘Missing Persons’ list and the agency is now asking for assistance from the public on her whereabouts.

Mayushi Bhagat was last seen in the evening hours of April 29, 2019, leaving her apartment in Jersey City, New Jersey. She was last seen wearing colorful pajama pants and a black T-shirt. Ms Bhagat was reported missing by her family on May 1, 2019.

She is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

Bhagat came to the United States in 2016 on an F1 Student Visa. She was enrolled at the University of New Hampshire and then the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT), according to information released by the FBI.

FBI's Newark Division on Wednesday added Bhagat to the list of "Missing Persons" on its webpage, FBI Special Agent in Charge James Dennehy said.

Bhagat speaks English, Hindi, and Urdu and has friends in the South Plainfield, New Jersey, area.

The FBI said any person with information about Ms Bhagat should contact the local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

The FBI has put Bhagat's 'Missing Person' poster on its website under the "Most Wanted" list of "Kidnappings/Missing Persons."

(With PTI inputs)

    TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
    More
    Popular Stories
    More
    Most Viewed
    More
    The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
    Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
    6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
    Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
    Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
    Speed Reads
    More
    First-image
    Lucknow: Why is sale of pork banned in UP's capital?
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    Most Watched
    More
    DNA Originals
    More
    This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

    Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.