Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaih died by suicide in US? Chilling last words to his roommate, ‘I've stopped caring man’

A student Saketh Sreenivasaiah who went missing in the United States on February 9, has been found dead after six days. His body was recovered from Lake Anza in California on Saturday, as he was reportedly last seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley hills. After a citywide search around Lake Anza and Berkeley Hills areas, his backpack, containing his passport and laptop, was later found near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park, also near the campus.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 15, 2026, 10:04 AM IST

Roommate alleges suicide

His roommate Baneet Singh, who earlier shared a post on Sreenivasaiah’s missing on LinkedIn seeking help, has now said that his roommate died by suicide. 

In a post, Singh wrote, “My Berkeley roommate, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, has been found dead by suicide in lake Anza near the Berkeley hills, according to police… the entire community has been shocked to the core.”

He claimed that before his disappearance, Sreenivasaiah had been eating less and acting indifferent, indicating his mental health deteriorating.

“There were no signs of anything until the last 2 weeks, when he started eating less and engaging less, only surviving on chips and cookies,” Singh said in his LinkedIn post.

He added that on January 21, Sreenivasaiah invited him to Lake Anza. Singh declined, feeling too lazy. “Little did I know that would be the same place he’d take his life,” he wrote.

What was there last conversation?

Baneet Singh also shared his last conversation with Sreenivasaiah. He said, “I asked him ‘why are you wearing a robe to class’, with a smirk on my face,” wrote Singh.

“He said, ‘I've stopped caring man. I'm cold and don’t care what anyone thinks of me. I don’t care about anything.’”

“Now I know that he really meant it. The opposite of life was never death, it was indifference. To stop caring. Which led to him not caring for his own life, either,” he said.

