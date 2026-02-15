Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah found dead in US: Roommate says he had 'started eating and engaging less'

In a post on LinkedIn, Saketh's roommate Baneet Singh said: "My Berkeley roommate, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, has been found dead in Lake Anza near the Berkeley hills." He said he was working with the authorities to fly Saketh's family from India to the US on an emergency visa.

The roommate of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a 22-year-old Indian student found dead in the United States, has said there were no signs of distress until the last two weeks. Saketh, who had been pursuing a Master of Science (MS) in the Product Development Programme at the University of California in Berkeley, was found dead six days after he went missing. He was last seen near Lake Anza in the Tilden Regional Park.

In a post on LinkedIn, Saketh's roommate Baneet Singh said: "My Berkeley roommate, Saketh Sreenivasaiah, has been found dead in Lake Anza near the Berkeley hills." He said he was working with the authorities to fly Saketh's family from India to the US on an emergency visa. Opening up about Saketh's health, Singh wrote he had "started eating less and engaging less, only surviving on chips and cookies." Singh also shared that Saketh had invited him to Lake Anza on January 21, but he did not accompany him as he was "too lazy" to go.

Singh also recalled the last conversation he had with Saketh, saying that he saw the 22-year-old returning from class wearing a bathrobe. Singh asked him why he was wearing a robe to class. Saketh responded with: "I've stopped caring, man. I'm cold and don't care what anyone thinks of me. I don't care about anything." Singh said he regretted laughing at his roommate's comments at the time, saying he thought "Saketh was just being silly as usual." He added: "Now I know that he really meant it. The opposite of life was never death. It was indifference. To stop caring, which led to him not caring for his own life, either...I didn't expect this from a friend who lived, ate, travelled, laughed and joked with me. It hurts."

Meanwhile, the Indian consulate in San Francisco said that the local police have confirmed the recovery of Saketh's body. The consulate stated it was ready to provide all necessary assistance to Saketh's family, including "coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest." It added: "Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services."