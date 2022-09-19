Indian student dies after sustaining injuries during shooting rampage in Canada

Police officers are seen at the scene investigating on the double shootings in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua/IANS)

28-year-old Indian student Satwinder Singh succumbed to his bullet wounds sustained during a shooting rampage in Canada's Ontario province. The shooting also claimed two more people’s lives, including a policeman.

Singh, an international student, was injured in the shooting last Monday in Milton. He passed away at the Hamilton General Hospital with his family and friends by his side, local police said. Singh was working part-time at MK Auto Repairs at the time of the shooting.

"The HRPS would like to express heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the victim, and the communities impacted by this horrible tragedy," police said. In the shooting, two people - Toronto Police Constable Andrew Hong, 48, and Shakeel Ashraf, 38, a mechanic who owned MK Auto Repairs- lost their lives.

The gunman, identified as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, was later shot dead by police. Singh's grieving father gave the hospital the permission to pull his son off life support on Saturday afternoon after he was reportedly declared brain dead.

Singh’s father is a truck driver working in Dubai and had not seen his son since before the pandemic. Singh was a student at Canada’s Conestoga College and had an MBA in marketing from India.

(With inputs from PTI)