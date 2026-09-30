Indian sailor killed as Somali forces storm hijacked tanker, 4 others dead

An Indian sailor was among five crew members reportedly killed aboard the hijacked tanker MT Honour 25 off Somalia, while security forces rescued the vessel and arrested 16 suspected pirates.

An Indian sailor was among five crew members killed by pirates aboard a hijacked fuel tanker off the coast of Somalia, officials said. The deaths were reported before Puntland security forces launched an operation to take control of the vessel, MT Honour 25.

According to the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF), the victims included three Pakistani nationals, one Indian and one Myanmar national. Three Pakistani crew members and another Indian sailor were also injured, news portal Somalia Today reported.

The PMPF blamed the deaths on the pirates who had been holding the tanker. However, officials did not disclose how or when the crew members were killed.

Security forces regain control of tanker

In a social media post on Tuesday, the PMPF said it had carried out a maritime operation off Dharin-baar, in the Bandar Beyla district, and rescued the hijacked tanker. The force said the vessel was now safe and under the control of the Puntland government. It also announced the arrest of 16 suspected pirates, while a search for other members of the group was continuing.

Puntland is a semi-autonomous region of Somalia.

The Daily Somali reported, citing authorities, that the pirates had initially offered to surrender while hiding information about the crew members' deaths.

Tanker was hijacked in April

The Palau-flagged MT Honour 25 was hijacked on April 21 while carrying fuel towards Mogadishu, Somalia's capital, according to reports. The vessel was transporting around 18,500 barrels of fuel products. The European Union's naval force, EUNAVFOR, said the tanker had been hijacked in April while travelling towards Mogadishu.

Reports on the crew's composition differed slightly. BBC Somali reported that the vessel had 10 Pakistani nationals, four Indonesians, one Indian, one Sri Lankan and one Myanmar national on board.

Another hijacked tanker released, four Indians among crew

In a separate incident, Somali pirates released another fuel tanker, MT Eureka, which was flying the Togo flag and had been held off Puntland's Karkaar region.

According to Somalia Today, nearly 30 armed pirates left the vessel and handed over all 12 crew members to the local community. The crew included eight Egyptians and four Indians, all of whom were reported to be unharmed.

However, the pirates allegedly damaged the tanker and set parts of it on fire before leaving.

Fuel cargo reportedly siphoned off

MT Eureka was hijacked on May 2 off Yemen's Port of Qana while carrying 20,400 barrels of fuel, according to the report. During the months it was held, substantial quantities of its cargo were reportedly siphoned off and sold at sea. The released crew members were taken into the care of local residents in the Hul-Aanood area.

The two incidents highlight continuing concerns over hijackings and the safety of commercial vessels and their crews in waters off Somalia.