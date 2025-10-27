Indian-origin woman raped near London, police say 'racially aggravated attack'

The incident came to light on Saturday when officers were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall after reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted and was found sitting in the middle of the street.

A 20-year-old woman of Indian origin was allegedly raped in what police believe was a racially motivated attack in the West Midlands, UK.

Detective Chief Inspector Ronan Tyrer, who is leading the investigation, said, “This was an appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing everything possible to identify and arrest the person responsible.”

The West Midlands Police have released a CCTV image of the suspect and urged the public to help trace him. “We have teams of officers gathering evidence and building a profile of the attacker so that he can be brought into custody as soon as possible,” Tyrer added.

“It’s vital that we hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time. If you have dashcam footage or CCTV that we have not yet recovered, your information could be the breakthrough we need.”

The attack has sparked outrage and concern among local politicians. Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South, condemned the assault on social media, writing, “On Saturday, a woman of Punjabi heritage was raped in a racist attack in Walsall. Last month, a Sikh woman was raped in a racist attack in Oldbury. These horrifying attacks show how racism and misogyny feed each other — fuelled by the rise of fascism and hate.”

Preet Kaur Gill, Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, also expressed her shock, sayin,g “Deeply shocked and saddened that we are hearing of yet another racially aggravated rape, this time in Walsall.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.