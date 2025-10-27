FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Big Update: SC to hear suo motu case about stray dogs today

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' obsession- Will old NDA narrative work with young voters?

Inside Malaika Arora's 50th birthday bash in Goa with son Arhaan, sister Amrita; actress grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', says 'My heart is...'

Indian-origin woman raped near London, police say 'racially aggravated attack'

Meet one of Gujarat’s youngest billionaires, built Rs 7000 crore business in 8 years, know Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans connection

Why do most jeans have yellow stitching and what does it actually mean?

When will the OnePlus 15 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50MP Dual Camera and 7,300mAh Battery launch in India?

Fact check: Pakistan declares Salman Khan terrorist, blacklist him after Balochistan remark? Here's what we know

'Main laawaris hoon': Rakhi Sawant calls Farah Khan 'sugar mummy' for.., names Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as her..

Iron deficiency alert: 4 Everyday habits that can lower your iron levels, know how to handle them

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big Update: SC to hear suo motu case about stray dogs today

Big Update: SC to hear suo motu case about stray dogs today

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' obsession- Will old NDA narrative work with young voters?

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi's 'Jungle Raj' obsession- Will it work now?

Inside Malaika Arora's 50th birthday bash in Goa with son Arhaan, sister Amrita; actress grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', says 'My heart is...'

Inside Malaika Arora's 50th birthday bash in Goa with son Arhaan, sister Amrita

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Indian-origin woman raped near London, police say 'racially aggravated attack'

The incident came to light on Saturday when officers were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall after reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted and was found sitting in the middle of the street.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Indian-origin woman raped near London, police say 'racially aggravated attack'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 20-year-old woman of Indian origin was allegedly raped in what police believe was a racially motivated attack in the West Midlands, UK.

The incident came to light on Saturday when officers were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall after reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted and was found sitting in the middle of the street.

Detective Chief Inspector Ronan Tyrer, who is leading the investigation, said, “This was an appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing everything possible to identify and arrest the person responsible.”

The West Midlands Police have released a CCTV image of the suspect and urged the public to help trace him. “We have teams of officers gathering evidence and building a profile of the attacker so that he can be brought into custody as soon as possible,” Tyrer added.

“It’s vital that we hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time. If you have dashcam footage or CCTV that we have not yet recovered, your information could be the breakthrough we need.”

The attack has sparked outrage and concern among local politicians. Zarah Sultana, MP for Coventry South, condemned the assault on social media, writing, “On Saturday, a woman of Punjabi heritage was raped in a racist attack in Walsall. Last month, a Sikh woman was raped in a racist attack in Oldbury. These horrifying attacks show how racism and misogyny feed each other — fuelled by the rise of fascism and hate.”

Preet Kaur Gill, Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston, also expressed her shock, sayin,g “Deeply shocked and saddened that we are hearing of yet another racially aggravated rape, this time in Walsall.”

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward as investigations continue.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring prosperity in state with 22 flyovers, 121 bridges, 271 underpasses, here's all you need to know about this project
Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring...
Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper 'detective' captured in Louvre heist photo, netizens says, 'straight out of French film...'
Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper...
What is 'Drip Pricing' and why has government issued warning for online shoppers this festive season? Know how to report
What is 'Drip Pricing' and why has government issued warning for online shoppers
Viral video: Sumeet Raghavan aka Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Sahil chokes up remembering 'dad' Satish Shah: 'He had been struggling for..'
Viral video: Sumeet Raghavan chokes up remembering 'dad' Satish Shah
As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint means for fans
As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE