Indian-origin woman found dead in California canal 2 months after going missing

Ajit Kaur, a 72-year-old Indian-origin woman who went missing from Ceres, California, in August, was found dead in a canal nearly two months later.

The search for 72-year-old Ajit Kaur, who had been missing in California since August, ended after her body was discovered in a canal in Ceres.

An employee of the Turlock Irrigation District (TID) spotted what appeared to be human remains on October 24 while patrolling the Lower Lateral 3 Canal near Central Avenue and Keyes Road. Police reached the location and confirmed that the remains were human. The body was subsequently sent to the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office for identification.

Authorities identified the remains as those of Ajit Kaur on October 27. Her family has confirmed her death.

Kaur disappeared in August

Kaur was reported missing on August 23, 2026, after she left her home at the Casa Grande Apartment complex in Ceres. She was last seen wearing a peach-coloured salwar suit and dupatta. Her family had spent the following weeks appealing on social media for information that could help locate her.

According to the Ceres Police Department, investigators later received information suggesting that Kaur may have entered a TID canal located east of the apartment complex.

“Kaur was reported missing from the Casa Grande Apartment complex, located at 3100 Whitmore Avenue in Ceres. During the investigation, information led investigators to believe Kaur may have entered the TID canal located directly east of the apartment complex, which runs parallel to Moore Road,” police said.

Police conducted extensive search

Ceres Police said officers and detectives followed multiple leads during the investigation and searched areas around the city. Investigators also checked canal areas and looked for surveillance footage that could provide clues about Kaur's movements after she left her apartment complex.

The department sought help from the Merced County Sheriff's Office, which provided a K9 trained to search for missing people. Despite the search efforts, Kaur could not be located until the canal worker discovered the remains on October 24.

Family asks for privacy

Kaur's family has confirmed the news and asked people to respect their privacy as they deal with the loss. Nicole Lynn, who identified herself as a family member, shared a message on Facebook.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share this news with you. Ajit has been found, and she is no longer with us. We ask that you please give our family space and time while we grieve and come to terms with this loss.”

Investigation into death underway

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kaur's death is underway. The authorities have not disclosed a cause of death in the information provided.