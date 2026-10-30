FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan rules with The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Aditya Dhar's Baramulla bags maximum wins; winners list OUT

IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan rules with The Ba**ds of Bollywood

Why did INDIA bloc not hold CEC Gyanesh Kumar's public impeachment on Friday? Details here

Why did INDIA bloc not hold CEC Gyanesh Kumar's public impeachment on Friday?

IIFA Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh rules as Dhurandhar dominates by 12 awards, Aneet Padda wins Best Actress, full winners list OUT

IIFA Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh rules as Dhurandhar bags 12 awards

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Indian-origin woman found dead in California canal 2 months after going missing

Ajit Kaur, a 72-year-old Indian-origin woman who went missing from Ceres, California, in August, was found dead in a canal nearly two months later.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

Indian-origin woman found dead in California canal 2 months after going missing
Image credit: Twitter
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The search for 72-year-old Ajit Kaur, who had been missing in California since August, ended after her body was discovered in a canal in Ceres.

An employee of the Turlock Irrigation District (TID) spotted what appeared to be human remains on October 24 while patrolling the Lower Lateral 3 Canal near Central Avenue and Keyes Road. Police reached the location and confirmed that the remains were human. The body was subsequently sent to the Stanislaus County Coroner's Office for identification.

Authorities identified the remains as those of Ajit Kaur on October 27. Her family has confirmed her death.

Kaur disappeared in August

Kaur was reported missing on August 23, 2026, after she left her home at the Casa Grande Apartment complex in Ceres. She was last seen wearing a peach-coloured salwar suit and dupatta. Her family had spent the following weeks appealing on social media for information that could help locate her.

According to the Ceres Police Department, investigators later received information suggesting that Kaur may have entered a TID canal located east of the apartment complex.

“Kaur was reported missing from the Casa Grande Apartment complex, located at 3100 Whitmore Avenue in Ceres. During the investigation, information led investigators to believe Kaur may have entered the TID canal located directly east of the apartment complex, which runs parallel to Moore Road,” police said.

Police conducted extensive search

Ceres Police said officers and detectives followed multiple leads during the investigation and searched areas around the city. Investigators also checked canal areas and looked for surveillance footage that could provide clues about Kaur's movements after she left her apartment complex.

The department sought help from the Merced County Sheriff's Office, which provided a K9 trained to search for missing people. Despite the search efforts, Kaur could not be located until the canal worker discovered the remains on October 24.

Family asks for privacy

Kaur's family has confirmed the news and asked people to respect their privacy as they deal with the loss. Nicole Lynn, who identified herself as a family member, shared a message on Facebook.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share this news with you. Ajit has been found, and she is no longer with us. We ask that you please give our family space and time while we grieve and come to terms with this loss.”

Investigation into death underway

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kaur's death is underway. The authorities have not disclosed a cause of death in the information provided.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan rules with The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Aditya Dhar's Baramulla bags maximum wins; winners list OUT
IIFA Digital Awards 2026: Aryan Khan rules with The Ba**ds of Bollywood
Uttarakhand: Chopper with 6 on board crashes near Joshimath, confirms Chief Minister
Uttarakhand: Chopper with 6 on board crashes near Joshimath, confirms CM
IND vs NZ: Jacob Duffy destroys India's batting line-up as New Zealand win 4th T20I by 87 runs
Jacob Duffy destroys India's batting line-up as New Zealand win 4th T20I
Why did INDIA bloc not hold CEC Gyanesh Kumar's public impeachment on Friday? Details here
Why did INDIA bloc not hold CEC Gyanesh Kumar's public impeachment on Friday?
Is CJP leader Saurav Das not an Indian? Madras HC issues notice to centre on PIL seeking probe
Is CJP leader Saurav Das not an Indian? Madras HC issues notice to centre on PIL
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video
Bhuvan, Purav, Avneet, Elvish: Internet stars take on new roles on Prime Video
Hollywood without borders: From Dev Patel, Freda Pinto to Riz Ahmed, Elnaaz Norouzi; international actors shining bright in West
From Dev, Freda to Riz, Elnaaz; international actors shining bright in West
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: From intense screen presence to chemistry with Rashmika, 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
Ranabaali releases in Hindi: 5 reasons why audience is loving Vijay Deverakonda
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement