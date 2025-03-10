Sudiksha, a student at the University of Pittsburgh, was reported missing last week while traveling with several other students in the resort town of Punta Cana. Authorities in the Caribbean country are searching for her and have said she went missing after going for a walk on the beach.

Sudiksha Konanki, an Indian-origin student in the United States, went missing while on vacation in the Caribbean. She had taken a trip to the Dominican Republic during a spring break.

"Our office was contacted on Thursday evening about a missing female from Loudoun County who was with a group of other people traveling in the Dominican Republic," a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said, according to a report by the New York Post.

Officials at the University of Pittsburgh said in a statement they were in contact with Sudiksha's family and the local authorities in Virginia, where she is a resident.

Sudiksha is a legal permanent resident of the US and an Indian citizen. Her family has reportedly lived in the US since 2006.

According to her profile on the social media platform LinkedIn, Sudiksha is expected to graduate from the university next year. It is not clear what her major is.

Before college, she attended Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia.

"My daughter is a very nice girl. She’s ambitious. She wanted to pursue a career in medicine," her father, Subbarayudu Konanki, told CNN.