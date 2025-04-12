New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement on Friday that Anand Shah, a New Jersey council member and local business owner, was allegedly responsible for overseeing illegal gambling dens in New York alongside the notorious Lucchese crime family.

An Indian-origin politician, Anand Shah, has been arrested along with the Italian-American mafia, the Lucchese crime family, in New York. A total of 39 people, including politicians were arrested by the New York Police Department (NYPD. They have been arrested for allegedly running a USD 3 million illegal gambling ring out of several restaurants in the city. Another Indian-origin man, Samir Nadkarni, has also been charged in this case.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement on Friday that Anand Shah, a New Jersey council member and local business owner, was allegedly responsible for overseeing illegal gambling dens in New York alongside the notorious Lucchese crime family. He and other people were arrested following a two-year probe into the illegal gambling operations run by the Lucchese family. Earlier, the police also raided several poker clubs and locations in North Jersey.

Shah was serving his second term as a municipal councilor in Prospect Park, a New York suburb, and was in charge of finance, economic development, and insurance. He was considered a rising politician in New Jersey.

It was found after the raids that many poker games were being run surreptitiously, with restaurants serving as fronts. The money thus earned was channelised through shell companies and other business fronts. "Lucchese Crime Family" is one of the deadliest Italian-American mafia gangs in the US, which also works with people of other ethnicities.

Talking to journalists, Platkin said that while mob activity has been "romanticised" in movies and television, "the reality isn't romantic or cinematic. He said, "It's about breaking the laws the rest of us follow and, ultimately, it's about money, control, and the threat of violence".