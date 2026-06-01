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Indian-origin pilot killed in Georgia helicopter crash just hours after getting married

Indian-origin pilot killed in Georgia helicopter crash just hours after getting

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Indian-origin pilot killed in Georgia helicopter crash just hours after getting married

Indian-origin pilot Dave Fiji was killed in a helicopter crash in Georgia just hours after his wedding ceremony. However, his wife survived the tragic accident.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 01, 2026, 05:27 PM IST

Indian-origin pilot killed in Georgia helicopter crash just hours after getting married
An Indian-origin man died in a helicopter crash hours after his wedding. (Pic Credits: X)
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An Indian-origin man, who got married recently, was among the two killed in a helicopter crash in Georgia. The man is identified as Dave Fiji, who was just 25 years old and was a resident of Atlanta and a pilot with Delhi Airlines. He died after a 5-seater Robinson chopper near Dawsonville in Dawson County crashed on Friday.

However, his wife Jessni survived with injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital. She is still under treatment currently. Notably, the couple got married earlier that day at the Revere near Dawsonville, with hundreds of guests in attendance.

Dave's parents, George and Pheba Fiji, moved from Kerala's Ernakulam to the US several years ago. In fact, Jessni also has roots in Alappuzha in Kerala. ''He was a precious child, he was a gift from God for us... So handsome, beautiful. We could say it was the perfect wedding. We couldn’t ask for anything more,'' Dave's father said.

As per George, the newlyweds were about to leave the venue by helicopter and fly to Peachtree-DeKalb Airport before spending the night at a hotel in downtown Atlanta. However, the weather conditions deteriorated at the time when the reception was about to conclude at around 9:30 pm.

George even informed that Dave was uneasy about flying in such weather conditions, as the visibility was quite low due to fog and rain. But the helicopter flew despite such conditions, and the pilot decided to fly at a higher altitude. Unfortunately, the helicopter crashed in a densely forested and mountainous region of Dawsonville.

''She said when she woke up, she was under the rubble," he said. "She woke up and saw him lying on her chest. She herself is a nurse. When she touched him, she called out to him. He was already cold,'' George further said.

Meanwhile, the rescue team reached the crash spot by using off-road vehicles and by cutting dense vegetation.

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