Indian-origin man jailed for 34 years in London for kidnap, rape and torture case; details here

An Indian-origin man was on Friday sentenced to 34 years' imprisonment after being convicted of kidnap, torture and rape offences in London.

An Indian-origin man was on Friday sentenced to 34 years' imprisonment after being convicted of kidnap, torture and rape offences in London.

A conviction after 'unimaginable' violence

Gagandeep Singh, 34, was sentenced on Friday to 34 years by Isleworth Crown Court. The sentence includes 28 years in custody and a six-year extended licence period. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 18 years.

In February, a jury found Singh guilty of two counts of rape, false imprisonment, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and kidnap. Detective Constable Seetara Abdul, who led the Met’s North West Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: 'The brutality of what the victim in this case faced is unimaginable. She has shown immense bravery in coming forward.'

How the case unfolded

The court heard the 24-year-old woman grew suspicious in June 2024 when she was asked to transport a suitcase from Thailand to the UK. After refusing, she was met at Birmingham Airport and taken by masked men to a house in Hanwell, west London.

There, Singh subjected her to serious physical and sexual violence over more than a day. After she was released, she was threatened and warned not to report what happened.

The victim's mother's persistence breaks the silence

The survivor initially did not want to contact the police, fearing for her safety and that of her family. 'It felt daunting,' she said in a statement. 'I was left thinking that if I did, I could be putting myself and the people around me in danger.'

Her mother refused to let it go. She kept the clothing her daughter was wearing and saved medical notes as potential evidence. 'She believed going to the police was the right thing to do,' the survivor said. 'She said she couldn’t rest knowing they could be doing this to other people.'

The mother made a third-party report to the Metropolitan Police. Forensic examination of the clothing helped identify and arrest Singh.

Police credit family support and specialist care

DC Abdul said threats were made to silence the survivor, but 'the support of her mum and the diligent care shown by the officers investigating her case meant we were able to apprehend and charge an extremely dangerous individual.'

The Met Police said it has strengthened training and victim support services for violence against women and girls. The victim’s mother praised officers for responding 'with professionalism and sensitivity' despite her daughter’s initial reluctance.

'As a family, we are grateful for all the support provided. Their actions have given us a sense of closure,' she said.

A message to other survivors

'At the time, I felt a deep sense of shame,' the survivor said. 'To anyone who has experienced abuse, sexual or otherwise, please remember this: we are not the ones who should carry shame. We survive, and we go on to live again.'