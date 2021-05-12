Indian-origin man charged with sexually abusing and killing his mother in US on Mother's Day

On the eve of Mothers Day, when the world was celebrating motherhood, an Indian-origin man not just sexually assaulted his 65-year-old mother but also killed her at their home in New York, the US media reported. Pushkar Sharma 28 carried out a deadly attack on his 65-year-old mother, Soraj Sharma until she died due to her injuries.

As per the prosecutors, the suspect is accused of grabbing his mother from behind, choking and punching her until she fell to the floor. The gruesome incident occurred at their home in Jamaica in Bellerose Manor on Saturday morning.

The New York Post quoted the officials as saying that the accused continued punching, strangling, and then eventually sexually assaulting his mother. Subsequently, the mother lost consciousness and then died.

The body was found by her daughter in the basement, after which she rushed to the Long Island Jewish Hospital with her mother's body where she was announced dead.

After committing the crime, the accused covered in blood went to the police station and confessed his crime, the New York Daily News quoted police and prosecutors as saying.

He told police, he continued choking his mother until he was pretty sure she was dead, the criminal complaint alleges.

The accused told police he woke up the morning before Mother's Day 'with an uncontrollable urge to hurt someone', according to a criminal complaint.

The accused neighbour Kelvin said he knew Pushkar Sharma had mental health problems, but he was stunned at this horrific incident.