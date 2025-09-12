Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Indian-origin man beheaded at US motel after argument over broken washing machine

Indian-origin man, Chandra Nagamallaiah, was killed in a machete attack at US motel. Dallas police named Yordanis Cobos-Martinez as the suspect in the killing. He has been arrested and charged with capital murder. Here's what happened.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 10:06 AM IST

Indian-origin man beheaded at US motel after argument over broken washing machine
A brutal scene unfolded at a Dallas motel on Wednesday when a 50-year-old Indian-origin man, Chandra Nagamallaiah, was killed in a machete attack. The suspect, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, a coworker and Cuban national, allegedly beheaded Nagamallaiah following a dispute over a broken washing machine at the Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard. 

What happened?

According to reports,  Nagamallaiah, a colleague of Cobos-Martinez at the Downtown Suites, directed Cobos-Martinez and another staff member who were cleaning rooms, to warn them about a malfunctioning washing machine. Cobos-Martinez allegedly became agitated, taking offense that Nagamallaiah communicated through the other staff member instead of speaking directly to him. Shortly after, Cobos-Martinez retrieved a machete and launched a deadly attack on Nagamallaiah, who ran through the motel’s parking lot, screaming for help but the suspect chased him down. 

Reportedly, Nagamallaiah’s wife and son, who were in the front office, rushed outside and tried to intervene. Cobos-Martinez pushed them away several times and continued attacking Nagamallaiah, kicking his head twice before carrying it to a dumpster. 
 

Suspect arrested

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel followed the blood-covered suspect Cobos-Martinez until police officers arrived and took him into custody. According to police, Cobos-Martinez admitted to using the machete to kill Nagamallaiah. Authorities have not yet clarified whether the attack was premeditated. Jail records show he is being held without bond and is also subject to an immigration detainer. 

Who was Chandra Nagamallaiah?

Chandramouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, a dedicated motel manager of Indian origin from Karnataka, was tragically killed in a brutal machete attack at his workplace. Known affectionately as "Bob" to friends and family, he was remembered as a kind-hearted, hardworking individual, devoted father, and loving husband.

The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed deep condolences on Nagamallaiah's death. In an official statement, the they sated, "We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance. The accused is in the custody of Dallas Police.  We are following up on the matter closely."

