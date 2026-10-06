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Indian-origin man accused of running neo-Nazi child pornography racket in US, faces life-term

Indian man Rohan Sandeep Rane, 29, is on trial in Paris for allegedly leading global child exploitation ring CVLT that targeted minor girls in US and Europe. He faces life imprisonment if convicted.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 06, 2026, 08:35 AM IST

Indian-origin man accused of running neo-Nazi child pornography racket in US, faces life-term
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An Indian man, Rohan Sandeep Rane, 29, is on trial in Paris for allegedly leading an online child exploitation ring. Arrested in 2021, he faces serious charges, including torture and acts of barbarity against minors, organised extortion and sharing child sexual abuse material. If convicted, Rane could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

What is the case about

The case began in 2020 when the US National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children found images of a 12-year-old girl bearing the name "Rohan." Investigators linked Rane as the leader of an online group called CVLT, accused of targeting minor girls in the US, the Netherlands, Britain and Estonia. The group allegedly used platforms like Discord and Instagram to reach victims, particularly children with mental health issues or backgrounds of abuse.

Members of the group used private photos of victims for blackmail, threatening to share them unless their demands were met. Victims were coerced into self-harm, carving names and symbols on their skin. The group espoused neo-Nazism, nihilism and pedophilia, with members referring to themselves as "warlords".

Also read: Shabana Azmi urges citizens to join Oct 2 protest at Shivaji Park: 'Your vote is your voice' | Watch

Why the trial is behind closed doors

The French court is conducting a closed-door trial at the request of US authorities due to earlier intimidation of victims and threats against prosecutors. The proceedings involve victims predominantly under 15 years old, and the court will view related videos. Kaleb Christopher Merritt, a group member, is already serving a 50-year sentence in the US for similar offenses. Rane, who came to France for studies and worked as a fitness coach, is on trial, expected to continue until Friday.

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