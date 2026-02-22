FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India-US interim trade talks rescheduled following Supreme Court ruling on Donald Trump's global tariffs

Indian-origin lawyer hits out at Donald Trump's 15% global tariffs, calls move unlawful

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how she deals with trolls: 'Being blocked doesn't mean you affected me, it just means...'

Priyanka Chopra shares advice for daughter Malti Marie if she chooses to become an actress: 'Just focus on your craft'

Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kishtwar district

Anubhav Sinha reveals Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa did Assi for free: 'I had sent them money but...'

'Kaise manage karte ho?': Gautam Gambhir's fan interaction before IND vs SA clash goes viral - Watch

ICMAI CMA June exam schedule 2026: Foundation, Intermediate, final exam dates released; here's what candidates should know

Donald Trump responds to Supreme Court decision overturning global tariffs: 'So it's a loss, then?'

Donald Trump sends 'Great Hospital Boat' to Greenland, claims many are 'sick'

WORLD

WORLD

Indian-origin lawyer hits out at Donald Trump’s 15% global tariffs, calls move unlawful

US President Donald Trump has been facing acute criticism over his global tariffs and Indian-American lawyer Neal Katyal has brutally hit out at Trump’s 15% global tariff, arguing that the President has no right to evade Congress for such decisions.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 22, 2026, 06:18 PM IST

Indian-origin lawyer hits out at Donald Trump’s 15% global tariffs, calls move unlawful
Neal Katyal challenges Donald Trump's global tariff
US President Donald Trump has been facing acute criticism over his global tariffs and Indian-American lawyer Neal Katyal has brutally hit out at Trump’s 15% global tariff, arguing that the President has no right to evade Congress for such decisions. Katyal further argued that if Trump thinks the tariff is a “good idea”, he should follow the Constitution. 

Katyal’s remarks came just after the Supreme Court overturned most of Trump’s earlier tariff decisions in a 6-3 ruling, saying the administration exceeded its authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 and clarified again that the authority to impose taxes lies primarily with Congress. 

Katyal also raised doubts over the legality of the new 15% tariffs under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974. He highlighted that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had earlier told the Court that Section 122 was not suited for situations involving trade deficits, which are different from balance-of-payments deficits.  

Taking to X, he wrote, “Seems hard for the President to rely on the 15 percent statute (sec 122) when his DOJ in our case told the Court the opposite: Nor does [122] have any obvious application here, where the concerns the President identified in declaring an emergency arise from trade deficits, which are conceptually distinct from balance-of-payments deficits.” 

Who is Neal Katyal? 

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump's decision to impose 15% global tariffs. The ruling, authored by Chief Justice John Roberts, restricted Trump’s power to change tariffs, reaffirming that tariff powers belong to Congress. The case proved to be a roadblock in Trump’s tariff path and a major victory for the challengers, whose case was presented by Indian-origin American lawyer Neal Katyal.  

His questions and arguments defeated Trump’s claims as he asserted the authority of the Constitution in limiting presidential power. He was a former Acting Solicitor General.  

After the Supreme Court verdict came in on Friday, Katyal took to social media platform X and wrote, “Victory.” The 6-3 ruling has cancelled Trump’s global tariffs and emphasised that only Congress has the constitutional authority to impose taxes, including tariffs. 

