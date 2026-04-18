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Indian oil tankers fail to cross Strait of Hormuz tensions as Donald Trump's blockade escalates Iran war

Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, four Indian oil tankers have reportedly turned back, raising concerns over oil supply. Know more about it.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 04:05 PM IST

Indian oil tankers fail to cross Strait of Hormuz tensions as Donald Trump's blockade escalates Iran war
The Strait of Hormuz is responsible for nearly one-fifth of the world's energy supplies
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Six oil tankers, including four Indian and two Greek, made a U-turn in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday as confusion around the opening or closing of the crucial waterway remains persistent. Four Indian oil tankers include Sanmar Herald, Desh Garima, Desh Vaibhav, and Desh Vibhor. This development came hours after Iran reimposed strict control over the narrow waterway, and their authorities said that Hormuz will be taken under 'full military control' if the US does not lift its blockade of Iranian ports.

Uncertainty deepens as tankers reverse course amid conflicting signals

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump applauded Iran for reopening the Strait of Hormuz for commercial use but also underlined that the blockade of Iranian ports and shipping would remain in place as of now. This has caused doubts about whether the narrow passage is open or closed.

Along with the Indian oil tankers, two Greek tankers, namely, Nissos Keros and Minerva Evropi, also made a U-turn in the Strait on Saturday, carrying around 8.3 million barrels of crude oil. If all these tankers had successfully crossed the Strait, it would have been the highest crude flow from the region in a single day since the commencement of the conflict on February 28.

Iran warns of full military control as US blockade keeps Hormuz on edge

As per a report by Bloomberg, the shipowners got warnings over the radio on Friday that these vessels would still need clearance from the Iranian Navy to transit through the Strait. However, a senior Iranian military official earlier clarified that commercial vessels would be allowed to transit Hormuz on a determined route and with the permission of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Meanwhile, Iran has also warned that any continuation of US pressure would lead to another shutdown of the passage. For those unversed, the Strait of Hormuz is responsible for one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies.

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Peyush Bansal's Lenskart 'No Bindi' controversy: Public anger erupts as eyewear smashed with chappals, tilak applied to store employees; watch
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