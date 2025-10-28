Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli stabbed two teenagers with a metal fork and slapped another passenger mid-air aboard the flight. After the attack, the flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport in the US state of Massachusetts, and Usiripalli was taken into custody.

What happened on board the Lufthansa flight?

As per reports, Usiripalli stabbed a 17-year-old passenger in the shoulder with a metal fork and then stabbed another 17-year-old in the back of his head with the same fork. After crew members attempted to stop Usiripalli, he raised his hand to make an imaginary pistol, put it in his mouth, and acted to pulled the trigger. He then turned towards a female passenger and slapped her, and also tried to slap a crew member.

Who is Usiripalli and what punishment does he face?

Reportedly, Usiripalli does not have a lawful status in the US and was admitted to the country on a student visa. He was enrolled in a master's programme in biblical studies, according to an official statement. Usiripalli has been charged by a US District Court with one count of assault using a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. If convicted, he can face up to 10 years in prison -- with up to three years of supervised release -- and a fine of up to USD 250,000.