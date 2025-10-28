FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Amid engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about her unborn kids, is ready to...

Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19

Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened

8th Pay Commission: Salary hikes, pensions, other benefits, here is all you need to know

The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'

Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; Tamil Nadu Police launches probe

After Chris Broad, Greg Chappell levels allegations against former BCCI's chief of protecting Sourav Ganguly

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot

Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's Rs 240 cr lottery

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone inte

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River o

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeWorld

WORLD

Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli stabbed two teenagers with a metal fork and slapped another passenger mid-air aboard the flight. After the attack, the flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport in the US state of Massachusetts, and Usiripalli was taken into custody.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 08:20 PM IST

Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened
If convicted, the accused can face up to 10 years in prison.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    An Indian national has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted several passengers on board a Lufthansa flight from Chicago state in the US to Germany, media reports said. Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli stabbed two teenagers with a metal fork and slapped another passenger mid-air aboard the flight. After the attack, the flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport in the US state of Massachusetts, and 28-year-old Usiripalli was subsequently taken into custody.

    What happened on board the Lufthansa flight?

    As per reports, Usiripalli stabbed a 17-year-old passenger in the shoulder with a metal fork and then stabbed another 17-year-old in the back of his head with the same fork. After crew members attempted to stop Usiripalli, he raised his hand to make an imaginary pistol, put it in his mouth, and acted to pulled the trigger. He then turned towards a female passenger and slapped her, and also tried to slap a crew member.

    Who is Usiripalli and what punishment does he face?

    Reportedly, Usiripalli does not have a lawful status in the US and was admitted to the country on a student visa. He was enrolled in a master's programme in biblical studies, according to an official statement. Usiripalli has been charged by a US District Court with one count of assault using a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. If convicted, he can face up to 10 years in prison -- with up to three years of supervised release -- and a fine of up to USD 250,000.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot
    Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's Rs 240 cr lottery
    Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS
    Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone inte
    Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
    Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River o
    Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19
    Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality
    Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened
    Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight; arrested
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE