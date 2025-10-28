Amid engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about her unborn kids, is ready to...
Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot
Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS
Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19
Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened
8th Pay Commission: Salary hikes, pensions, other benefits, here is all you need to know
The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'
Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; Tamil Nadu Police launches probe
After Chris Broad, Greg Chappell levels allegations against former BCCI's chief of protecting Sourav Ganguly
WORLD
Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli stabbed two teenagers with a metal fork and slapped another passenger mid-air aboard the flight. After the attack, the flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport in the US state of Massachusetts, and Usiripalli was taken into custody.
An Indian national has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted several passengers on board a Lufthansa flight from Chicago state in the US to Germany, media reports said. Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli stabbed two teenagers with a metal fork and slapped another passenger mid-air aboard the flight. After the attack, the flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport in the US state of Massachusetts, and 28-year-old Usiripalli was subsequently taken into custody.
As per reports, Usiripalli stabbed a 17-year-old passenger in the shoulder with a metal fork and then stabbed another 17-year-old in the back of his head with the same fork. After crew members attempted to stop Usiripalli, he raised his hand to make an imaginary pistol, put it in his mouth, and acted to pulled the trigger. He then turned towards a female passenger and slapped her, and also tried to slap a crew member.
Reportedly, Usiripalli does not have a lawful status in the US and was admitted to the country on a student visa. He was enrolled in a master's programme in biblical studies, according to an official statement. Usiripalli has been charged by a US District Court with one count of assault using a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. If convicted, he can face up to 10 years in prison -- with up to three years of supervised release -- and a fine of up to USD 250,000.