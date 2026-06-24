Indian man jailed for 6 months in Singapore for molesting cabin crew during flight

A 35-year-old Indian man, Akash Tiwari, was sentenced to six months in prison in Singapore for molesting and harassing a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member during a flight from Thailand.

A 35-year-old Indian man, Akash Tiwari, has been sentenced to six months in prison in Singapore for molesting and harassing a cabin crew member during a Singapore Airlines flight from Thailand. According to reports, Tiwari pleaded guilty to two counts of molestation and one count of harassment.

Incident on board the flight

The court heard that Tiwari and four of his friends were seated together on the flight and repeatedly behaved inappropriately towards a female flight attendant.

When the crew member approached their seats to take meal preferences, Tiwari allegedly brushed her leg with his arm. His friends were reportedly seen laughing at the behaviour.

Following the incident, the flight attendant informed the chief stewardess and was moved to another section of the aircraft. However, the harassment allegedly continued. While walking through another aisle, the attendant said Tiwari touched her again, this time with his elbow.

Escalation during the flight

Despite being warned, Tiwari allegedly continued to follow the flight attendant into the galley area, standing uncomfortably close and refusing to move away.

Court documents stated that the victim became increasingly distressed and repeatedly asked him to stop. At one point, the situation escalated to the extent that she was left in tears and had to seek help from senior crew members.

Airline crew alerted captain before landing

As the flight prepared to land, the chief stewardess informed the captain and airline supervisors about the incident. After the aircraft landed at Singapore’s Changi Airport, airport police arrested Tiwari shortly after arrival.

Arrest and legal action

The Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to the incident on the same day and took immediate action upon landing. Tiwari later pleaded guilty in court to all charges related to the incident.

Compensation ordered

In addition to the jail term, he has been ordered to compensate the victim with over Rs 90,000, according to reports. Authorities said the case highlights Singapore’s strict enforcement of laws against harassment, especially on board international flights.