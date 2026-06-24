FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get separate washroom and changing space in England; Here's why

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get separate washroom and changing space in England

Indian man jailed for 6 months in Singapore for molesting cabin crew during flight

Indian man jailed for 6 months in Singapore for molesting cabin crew

Ketan Agrawal murder case: How fiancee and her lover made several failed attempts before the killing

Pune: How Siya and her lover made several failed murder attempts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Indian man jailed for 6 months in Singapore for molesting cabin crew during flight

A 35-year-old Indian man, Akash Tiwari, was sentenced to six months in prison in Singapore for molesting and harassing a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member during a flight from Thailand.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 08:16 PM IST

Indian man jailed for 6 months in Singapore for molesting cabin crew during flight
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 35-year-old Indian man, Akash Tiwari, has been sentenced to six months in prison in Singapore for molesting and harassing a cabin crew member during a Singapore Airlines flight from Thailand. According to reports, Tiwari pleaded guilty to two counts of molestation and one count of harassment.

Incident on board the flight

The court heard that Tiwari and four of his friends were seated together on the flight and repeatedly behaved inappropriately towards a female flight attendant.

When the crew member approached their seats to take meal preferences, Tiwari allegedly brushed her leg with his arm. His friends were reportedly seen laughing at the behaviour.

Following the incident, the flight attendant informed the chief stewardess and was moved to another section of the aircraft. However, the harassment allegedly continued. While walking through another aisle, the attendant said Tiwari touched her again, this time with his elbow.

Escalation during the flight

Despite being warned, Tiwari allegedly continued to follow the flight attendant into the galley area, standing uncomfortably close and refusing to move away.

Court documents stated that the victim became increasingly distressed and repeatedly asked him to stop. At one point, the situation escalated to the extent that she was left in tears and had to seek help from senior crew members.

Airline crew alerted captain before landing

As the flight prepared to land, the chief stewardess informed the captain and airline supervisors about the incident. After the aircraft landed at Singapore’s Changi Airport, airport police arrested Tiwari shortly after arrival.

Arrest and legal action

The Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to the incident on the same day and took immediate action upon landing. Tiwari later pleaded guilty in court to all charges related to the incident.

Compensation ordered

In addition to the jail term, he has been ordered to compensate the victim with over Rs 90,000, according to reports. Authorities said the case highlights Singapore’s strict enforcement of laws against harassment, especially on board international flights.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get separate washroom and changing space in England; Here's why
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to get separate washroom and changing space in England
Indian man jailed for 6 months in Singapore for molesting cabin crew during flight
Indian man jailed for 6 months in Singapore for molesting cabin crew
Ketan Agrawal murder case: How fiancee and her lover made several failed attempts before the killing
Pune: How Siya and her lover made several failed murder attempts
Hina Khan reacts to Pune murder case, mourns demise of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal: 'It seems easier to take someone’s life than to...'
Hina Khan reacts to Pune murder case, mourns demise of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal
Shubman Gill rises above Virat Kohli in latest ICC ODI rankings; three Indians in top 10
Shubman Gill rises above Virat Kohli in latest ICC ODI rankings
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement