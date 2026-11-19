A 25-year-old Indian national, Tushar Sharma, was found dead inside a vehicle set on fire in Langley, Canada, with homicide investigators suspecting that he was deliberately killed.

Sharma, who lived in neighbouring Surrey, was identified by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in a public appeal for information released on Tuesday. (Credit: Twitter)

Canadian investigators are trying to establish what led to the death of 25-year-old Indian national Tushar Sharma, whose remains were recovered from a burnt vehicle in Langley, British Columbia.

Sharma, who lived in neighbouring Surrey, was identified by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in a public appeal for information released on Tuesday.

Police suspect that his death was not accidental or random. Preliminary findings indicate that he may have been deliberately killed before the vehicle was set on fire, possibly to destroy evidence. Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive or identified anyone suspected of involvement.

Remains discovered after vehicle fire

The case came to light on October 29, when emergency services responded to reports of a car burning in the Rawlinson Crescent area of Langley. Firefighters discovered what appeared to be human remains inside the vehicle while bringing the blaze under control. The investigation was subsequently taken over by homicide detectives.

Authorities later identified the deceased as Sharma, an Indian national residing in Surrey.

Investigators look into his final days

IHIT said Sharma had no criminal record and had a limited circle of known contacts in Canada. Detectives are working to reconstruct his movements before October 29 and establish a timeline of events leading to his death.

As part of the investigation, officers are also speaking with his relatives and acquaintances in Canada and India. They hope to learn more about his personal life, activities and interactions before the incident.

Indian Consulate follows the case

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver has expressed condolences over Sharma's death and confirmed that it is coordinating with his family and Canadian police.

"The Consulate General of India in Vancouver is deeply saddened by the tragic death of 25-year-old Indian national Tushar Sharma in Langley, British Columbia. The Consulate is in touch with the next of kin and the local police authorities and is closely following the matter," the Indian mission said in a statement on X.

IHIT appeals for public assistance

Investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have seen Sharma or knows about his activities and whereabouts before October 29. Police have not released details about the suspected killing beyond their preliminary findings. The investigation remains underway.