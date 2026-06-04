FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bihar News: CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Exgratia For Kin Of Those Killed In Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire

Bihar News: CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Exgratia For Kin Of Those Killed In Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire

Indian held in fatal US car crash that killed pregnant teen partner, faces deportation risk

Indian held in fatal US car crash that killed pregnant teen partner

Anupam Kher opens up about shooting at Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan bought it: 'I know every inch of that place'

Anupam Kher opens up about shooting at Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan bought it

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person

Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots

Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages

Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth

Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised

From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos

HomeWorld

WORLD

Indian held in fatal US car crash that killed pregnant teen partner, faces deportation risk

The crash happened after a police chase where the SUV reportedly went over 120 mph, lost control on a curve, struck another vehicle, and rolled over. It killed 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes and her unborn child.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Indian held in fatal US car crash that killed pregnant teen partner, faces deportation risk
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The mother of a pregnant teen who died with her unborn child in a Range Rover Velar crash in Ohio has called for ICE to deport the Indian man charged in the case.

Annette Holmes said she does not want 33-year-old Tarsem Singh to stay in the US.Singh, an Indian national living in the US illegally, was the father of 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes’ unborn child, according to the victim’s family. Relatives told Newsweek that Ashlee had tried to end the relationship multiple times but couldn’t.

"Nobody should ever deserve to die while pregnant with their first kid. I'm OK with him being kicked out of the country permanently. I don't want him in the States no more," she said while speaking to Newsweek.

She described her daughter as cheerful and deeply affectionate, even during difficult moments. "She was always outwardly happy even if she was having a bad day," she said.

How Ashlee Holmes died in Ohio car crash​?

Police said Ashlee was a passenger in a Range Rover Velar that crashed on February 16. According to authorities, the crash happened after Singh did not stop for law enforcement and led deputies on a high-speed chase. The pursuit hit around 100 mph before ending in a collision.

Newsweek, citing the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report, said the Range Rover was first recorded at 79 mph in a 55 mph zone and later exceeded 120 mph during the chase. The vehicle failed to navigate a curve, went left of center, hit a Jeep, and overturned multiple times.

Ashlee was thrown from the car during the crash. She sustained fatal injuries, and her unborn child also died, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

Meanwhile, ICE has issued a detainer against 33-year-old Singh. He has been indicted on multiple felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and aggravated vehicular homicide. Singh, who is held on a $1 million bond, is presumed innocent under federal law unless and until proven guilty in court.

The Department of Homeland Security said Singh entered the US illegally in February 2017 through the southern border in California. He was arrested, but a judge later ordered his release on bond.

Due to the ICE detainer, Singh will stay in custody and may face deportation proceedings after his criminal case concludes. A jury trial is scheduled for August 17-21.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Not LPG cylinder blast, but short circuit behind 21 deaths; hotel owner makes shocking revelations
Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Not LPG cylinder blast, short circuit behind 21 deaths
Exclusive: Pahlaj Nihalani, Aankhen, Shola aur Shabnam producer, passes away at 76, source reveal cause of death, funeral date and time
Exclusive: Pahlaj Nihalani, Shola aur Shabnam producer, passes away at 76
Indian held in fatal US car crash that killed pregnant teen partner, faces deportation risk
Indian held in fatal US car crash that killed pregnant teen partner
Anupam Kher opens up about shooting at Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan bought it: 'I know every inch of that place'
Anupam Kher opens up about shooting at Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan bought it
True Hope Foundation Launches National Street Vendor Empowerment Programme Across Five Metro Cities in India
True Hope Foundation Launches National Street Vendor Empowerment Programme Acros
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, Bengaluru entrepreneur with freedom fighter roots, met superstar because of THIS person
Who is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan’s would-be wife, has freedom fighter roots
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth, education, family, previous marriages
Aamir Khan to marry GF Gauri Spratt? Know all about superstar's net worth
Amid System’s success, from Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Female duos that left masses mesmerised
From Sridevi–Jaya Prada to Sonakshi Sinha–Jyotika: Best female duos
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement