Indian held in fatal US car crash that killed pregnant teen partner, faces deportation risk

The crash happened after a police chase where the SUV reportedly went over 120 mph, lost control on a curve, struck another vehicle, and rolled over. It killed 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes and her unborn child.

The mother of a pregnant teen who died with her unborn child in a Range Rover Velar crash in Ohio has called for ICE to deport the Indian man charged in the case.

Annette Holmes said she does not want 33-year-old Tarsem Singh to stay in the US.Singh, an Indian national living in the US illegally, was the father of 17-year-old Ashlee Holmes’ unborn child, according to the victim’s family. Relatives told Newsweek that Ashlee had tried to end the relationship multiple times but couldn’t.

"Nobody should ever deserve to die while pregnant with their first kid. I'm OK with him being kicked out of the country permanently. I don't want him in the States no more," she said while speaking to Newsweek.

She described her daughter as cheerful and deeply affectionate, even during difficult moments. "She was always outwardly happy even if she was having a bad day," she said.

How Ashlee Holmes died in Ohio car crash​?

Police said Ashlee was a passenger in a Range Rover Velar that crashed on February 16. According to authorities, the crash happened after Singh did not stop for law enforcement and led deputies on a high-speed chase. The pursuit hit around 100 mph before ending in a collision.

Newsweek, citing the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report, said the Range Rover was first recorded at 79 mph in a 55 mph zone and later exceeded 120 mph during the chase. The vehicle failed to navigate a curve, went left of center, hit a Jeep, and overturned multiple times.

Ashlee was thrown from the car during the crash. She sustained fatal injuries, and her unborn child also died, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

Meanwhile, ICE has issued a detainer against 33-year-old Singh. He has been indicted on multiple felony charges, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and aggravated vehicular homicide. Singh, who is held on a $1 million bond, is presumed innocent under federal law unless and until proven guilty in court.

The Department of Homeland Security said Singh entered the US illegally in February 2017 through the southern border in California. He was arrested, but a judge later ordered his release on bond.

Due to the ICE detainer, Singh will stay in custody and may face deportation proceedings after his criminal case concludes. A jury trial is scheduled for August 17-21.