Did Houthis attack Indian-flagged ship in Red Sea? Vessel sinks, 13 Indian mariners rescued

The Minister added that he had instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

India on Tuesday condemned an attack on an Indian vessel that sank in the Red Sea off Yemen’s western coast after being struck by an explosives-laden boat. All 14 crew members were rescued in a joint operation by Yemen’s Navy and Coast Guard. The rescued included 13 Indians and one Yemeni.

According to reports, the ship was hit by a Yemeni suicide boat 13 nautical miles off Hodeidah, near the Bab al-Mandab strait. The vessel was said to be carrying Saudi oil.

Officials said this is the first known attack on an Indian ship in the Red Sea.

All 14 seafarers safe

In a post on X, Sonowal informed that all 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard.

India condems attack

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the strike as an “unprovoked attack" on an Indian vessel.

"India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenceless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha," he said.

The Minister added that he had instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

How it was attacked

According to Anadolu News Agency, citing Yemen's government-aligned National Resistance Forces (NRF), the vessel was attacked while sailing about 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah, causing it to sink.

The Yemeni Navy and Coast Guard subsequently carried out a joint rescue operation, rescuing all 14 crew members, including 13 Indian sailors and one Yemeni national.

The crew were taken to safety and provided medical assistance, with no casualties reported, according to the report.

The National Resistance Forces (NRF) are deployed along Yemen's western coast near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and are led by Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council.

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait following a resurgence of attacks targeting commercial vessels.

On July 20, the Houthi group announced what it described as a "naval blockade" on Saudi Arabia, prompting Riyadh to warn that it would respond firmly to threats targeting its vessels.

The Bab al-Mandab Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea and is a key international shipping route.

(With ANI inputs)