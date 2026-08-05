FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Arbaaz Khan grooves for Sshura, baby Sipaara in unseen birthday clip, watch

Viral video: Arbaaz Khan grooves for Sshura, baby Sipaara

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention over 'obscene, vulgar' remarks at Trisha Krishnan

Kangana Ranaut on Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention over 'vulgar' remarks at Trisha

Sonakshi Sinha supports Jharkhand students over JPSC, JSSC exam protest: 'It's so disheartening'

Sonakshi Sinha supports Jharkhand students over JPSC, JSSC exam protest

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Did Houthis attack Indian-flagged ship in Red Sea? Vessel sinks, 13 Indian mariners rescued

The Minister added that he had instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 07:40 AM IST

Did Houthis attack Indian-flagged ship in Red Sea? Vessel sinks, 13 Indian mariners rescued
Representative Image (Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India on Tuesday condemned an attack on an Indian vessel that sank in the Red Sea off Yemen’s western coast after being struck by an explosives-laden boat. All 14 crew members were rescued in a joint operation by Yemen’s Navy and Coast Guard. The rescued included 13 Indians and one Yemeni.  

According to reports, the ship was hit by a Yemeni suicide boat 13 nautical miles off Hodeidah, near the Bab al-Mandab strait. The vessel was said to be carrying Saudi oil.

Officials said this is the first known attack on an Indian ship in the Red Sea.

All 14 seafarers safe

In a post on X, Sonowal informed that all 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard.

India condems attack

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the strike as an “unprovoked attack" on an Indian vessel.

"India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenceless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha," he said.

The Minister added that he had instructed the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA) to take immediate steps in coordination with all agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

How it was attacked 

According to Anadolu News Agency, citing Yemen's government-aligned National Resistance Forces (NRF), the vessel was attacked while sailing about 13 nautical miles south of Al Hudaydah, causing it to sink.

The Yemeni Navy and Coast Guard subsequently carried out a joint rescue operation, rescuing all 14 crew members, including 13 Indian sailors and one Yemeni national.

The crew were taken to safety and provided medical assistance, with no casualties reported, according to the report.

The National Resistance Forces (NRF) are deployed along Yemen's western coast near the Bab al-Mandab Strait and are led by Tareq Saleh, a member of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council.

The incident comes amid renewed concerns over maritime security in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait following a resurgence of attacks targeting commercial vessels.

On July 20, the Houthi group announced what it described as a "naval blockade" on Saudi Arabia, prompting Riyadh to warn that it would respond firmly to threats targeting its vessels.

The Bab al-Mandab Strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea and is a key international shipping route.

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US set to impose new fees on H-1B, L-1 visa renewals; How may it impact Indian professionals?
US set to impose new fees on H-1B, L-1 visa renewals; How may it impact Indians?
Viral video: Arbaaz Khan grooves for Sshura, baby Sipaara in unseen birthday clip, watch
Viral video: Arbaaz Khan grooves for Sshura, baby Sipaara
Strait of Hormuz Row: US says no permits needed for transit amid Iran standoff
Strait of Hormuz Row: US says no permits needed for transit amid Iran standoff
Gold, silver prices today, August 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, August 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
'Woh Kushal Tandon nahi tha': Aanchal Khurana makes fresh claim in Shivangi Joshi's 'private boyfriend' row; Watch
Aanchal Khurana says Shivangi Joshi's 'private boyfriend' wasn't Kushal Tandon
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement